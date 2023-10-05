Thursday, October 05, 2023
     
iOS 17.0.3 resolves iPhone 15 Pro overheating issues: Check details here

The company acknowledges that not all users of the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max experienced this overheating issue, and the exact number of affected users remains unclear.

Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2023
Apple has taken swift action to address overheating concerns reported by some iPhone 15 Pro users. The company has released the iOS 17.0.3 update, specifically designed to rectify this issue. The update aims to mitigate a problem where certain iPhone 15 Pro models were running warmer than expected. 

The tech giant has identified a few factors contributing to the overheating, including a bug in the iOS 17 software update and select third-party applications, such as Instagram.

Reportedly, in addition to resolving the overheating problem, iOS 17.0.3 includes two crucial security patches. One of these patches addresses an active breach where an attacker with device access could escalate privileges to execute malicious code. Apple tackled this issue by implementing enhanced security checks.

Furthermore, the update addresses a WebRTC exploit, which could have allowed attackers to use a buffer overflow to execute arbitrary code. Both iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 are now accessible for iPhone and iPad models compatible with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.

