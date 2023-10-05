iOS 17.0.3 resolves iPhone 15 Pro overheating issues: Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple releases iOS 17.0.3 update to fix iPhone 15 Pro overheating issue

Apple has taken swift action to address overheating concerns reported by some iPhone 15 Pro users. The company has released the iOS 17.0.3 update, specifically designed to rectify this issue. The update aims to mitigate a problem where certain iPhone 15 Pro models were running warmer than expected.

The tech giant has identified a few factors contributing to the overheating, including a bug in the iOS 17 software update and select third-party applications, such as Instagram.

Reportedly, in addition to resolving the overheating problem, iOS 17.0.3 includes two crucial security patches. One of these patches addresses an active breach where an attacker with device access could escalate privileges to execute malicious code. Apple tackled this issue by implementing enhanced security checks.

Furthermore, the update addresses a WebRTC exploit, which could have allowed attackers to use a buffer overflow to execute arbitrary code. Both iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 are now accessible for iPhone and iPad models compatible with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.

The company has also announced that the double tap gesture feature is live in the public beta of the watchOS 10.1 software update. While it's not yet accessible to all users, early adopters can now experience the double-tap gesture through the available public beta.

This upcoming free software update, slated for release later this month, promises to revolutionise the way users interact with their Apple Watch Series 9.

To use this feature, users simply tap their index finger and thumb together twice. This action allows for quick and convenient execution of numerous common tasks on the Apple Watch Series 9.

