How to buy Delhi Metro tickets via WhatsApp: A quick and complete guide

With the ability to purchase tickets through a simple WhatsApp message, commuters can now experience a hassle-free journey on one of India's busiest metro networks.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2023 14:49 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Check these easy steps to buy Delhi Metro tickets via WhatsApp

In a move to enhance convenience for Delhi-NCR Metro commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has now extended its WhatsApp-based ticketing service to cover all lines. This expansion means passengers can now effortlessly purchase metro tickets using their smartphones throughout the entire network. It covers an extensive network of 12 metro lines, encompassing 288 metro stations, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro line.

With this innovative WhatsApp chatbot, metro travelers can now secure their tickets with a single click, right from the comfort of their homes or workplaces. The service operates between 6 am to 9 pm for all lines, and from 4 am to 11 pm for the Airport Line (Orange Line). 

Here's how you can purchase Delhi metro tickets through WhatsApp:

India Tv - metro ticket on whatsapp, how to book delhi metro tickets on whatsapp, metro tickets

Image Source : INDIA TVSteps to book Delhi Metro tickets on WhatsApp (Part 1)
 India Tv - metro ticket on whatsapp, how to book delhi metro tickets on whatsapp, metro tickets
Image Source : INDIA TVSteps to book Delhi Metro tickets on WhatsApp (Part 2)
 India Tv - metro ticket on whatsapp, how to book delhi metro tickets on whatsapp, metro tickets
Image Source : INDIA TVSteps to book Delhi Metro tickets on WhatsApp (Part 3)

  1. Start by sending a "Hi" message to DMRC's official WhatsApp number at 9650855800.
  2. You'll be prompted to choose your preferred language, with options available in Hindi and English.
  3. Tap on the "Buy Ticket" button, and you'll be able to select your source and destination stations. You'll also find options for Last Journey Tickets and to Retrieve Tickets.
  4. Indicate the number of tickets you wish to purchase.
  5. After confirming all the details, you'll be directed to make the payment. A payment link will be generated. Once the metro ticket is paid for, you'll receive a QR-based ticket on WhatsApp.

For transactions made via credit/debit cards, a convenience fee will be applied, while UPI-based transactions will not incur any additional charges. Every day, millions of commuters rely on the Delhi metro, and WhatsApp is excited to offer this seamless ticketing experience directly within their chat platform.

Important Points to Remember Before Booking Delhi Metro Tickets:

  • A person can buy a maximum of 6 QR-based metro tickets for a single journey.
  • Each QR-based metro ticket will remain valid until the end of the day.
  • Upon entering a gate, you have 65 minutes to exit.
  • Tickets can be booked during operational hours, and there is no option to cancel QR-based Delhi metro tickets.
  • Keep in mind that if you exit from the source station itself, you'll have 30 minutes to do so. 

Remember, these QR-based tickets do not need to be printed. You can simply scan the QR code using your phone at designated scanners available at AFC gates for both entry and exit.

