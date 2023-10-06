Exclusive deals: MacBook Air M1 and M2 offered at reduced prices on Flipkart and Amazon

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Macbook Air with M2 Chip

The much-anticipated MacBook Air M2 is set to hit the shelves during Flipkart's upcoming Big Billion Days Sale, commencing on October 8. This model, a successor to the 2020 MacBook Air M1, is equipped with the cutting-edge M2 chipset, showcasing Apple's second-generation Silicon chip. The base model boasts 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Initially listed at a flat discounted price of Rs. 77,990 on Flipkart, a significant markdown from its standard Rs. 1,14,900, the MacBook Air M2 is already a steal. However, if you possess a credit card from Axis, Kotak, or ICICI, an additional discount of Rs. 5,000 is up for grabs, further reducing the cost to Rs. 72,990.

Moreover, for those looking to trade in their existing laptops, Flipkart sweetens the deal with an exchange bonus of Rs. 3000, ultimately lowering the effective price to an enticing Rs. 69,990.

In previous years, such deals have had a fleeting availability, typically lasting only for a short window once the sale begins. Hence, it's recommended to act promptly to secure this bargain when the Flipkart sale kicks off.

Meanwhile, over at Amazon, the MacBook Air M1 is making waves with its own appealing offer. Available for an effective price of Rs. 52,999, or Rs. 62,990 without additional offers, this deal comes with an added perk for SBI credit cardholders—a bank discount of Rs. 3,500, reducing the price to a competitive Rs. 59,490. When coupled with the exchange bonus, one can snag up to Rs. 6,491 for an 'i3 laptop,' as highlighted by Amazon. This brings the final discounted rate down to a remarkable Rs. 52,999.

Furthermore, as Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale coincides with Flipkart's Big Billion Day, Myntra, the online fashion platform, has also announced the much-awaited dates for its Big Fashion Festival (BFF). This annual shopping extravaganza, known for its festive flair, is all set to kick off on October 7.

