Sony notifies employees of data breach, assures limited impact: All details here

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), the prominent Japanese electronics company, has issued notices to current and former employees, cautioning them about a recent breach that compromised their personal information. Approximately 6,800 individuals have received this data breach notification, reports indicate.

According to IANS, the company clarified that the breach was confined to Progress Software's MOVEit Transfer platform and did not extend to any other systems within the company.

The incident took place on May 28 and was linked to a newly discovered vulnerability in Progress Software's MOVEit file transfer platform, a service used by SIE and numerous other enterprises globally, as stated in the data breach notification.

"SIE discovered the unauthorised downloads on June 2, 2023, promptly took the platform offline, and rectified the vulnerability. An investigation was then launched with assistance from external cybersecurity experts," the company revealed.

The company mentioned that only the specific software platform was affected, leaving its other systems untouched. In June, a ransomware group named "Cl0p" claimed responsibility for breaching a Sony server. Additionally, Sony initiated an investigation last month after hackers accessed 3.14GB of data.

Regarding this, a Sony spokesperson stated, "Sony has been investigating recent public claims of a security incident at Sony. We are working with third-party forensics experts and have identified activity on a single server located in Japan used for internal testing for the Entertainment, Technology and Services (ET&S) business."

