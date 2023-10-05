Thursday, October 05, 2023
     
Samsung unveils Galaxy SmartTag2 with enhanced Lost Mode and extended battery life

The new Galaxy SmartTag2 has a Lost Mode, enabling users to input their contact details through a message. When an individual finds an item with a Galaxy SmartTag2 attached, they can scan the tag with their smartphone to view the owner's message and contact information.

Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2

Samsung Electronics has unveiled the new Galaxy SmartTag2, a tracking device designed to help users keep tabs on their valuable possessions. This latest iteration of the Galaxy SmartTag is set to launch globally on October 11.

One of the standout features of the Galaxy SmartTag2 is its Lost Mode, which allows users to input their contact information via a message. When someone discovers an item with a Galaxy SmartTag2 attached, they can use their smartphone to scan the tag and access the owner's message and contact information. This feature works with any mobile device equipped with an NFC reader and a web browser.

Jaeyeon Jung, EVP and Head of SmartThings, Device Platform Center at Samsung, emphasized that the Galaxy SmartTag2 offers an enhanced finding experience and a longer battery life, providing users with greater peace of mind for extended periods and in more situations.

The device also introduces an improved Compass View feature that enhances the user experience by displaying arrows to indicate the direction and distance of the Galaxy SmartTag2 relative to the user. This feature is available on UWB-supported Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung has upgraded the SmartThings Find app as well. Newly registered Galaxy SmartTags will now install a shortcut to the app on the user's smartphone, enabling quicker access to SmartThings Find. The app also boasts a full-screen map view and an intuitive interface, enhancing the overall user experience.

The Galaxy SmartTag2 now offers automatic re-syncing with a user's Galaxy smartphone through their Samsung account. Additionally, it boasts improved durability with an IP675 rating for water and dust resistance.

For Samsung Galaxy users, the SmartThings Find app includes a "Unknown tag alerts" feature that enhances security. This feature helps users stay informed about any unrecognized tags detected by their device.

Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag2 is set to provide users with an enhanced tracking experience and greater durability while offering added convenience through the SmartThings Find app's upgraded features.

Inputs from IANS

