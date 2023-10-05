Reliance Jio launches new prepaid plans with ZEE5, SonyLiv and more benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Reliance Jio launches new prepaid plans with ZEE5, SonyLiv

Reliance Jio has silently rolled out fresh prepaid plans targeted at users who enjoy streaming OTT content. These new Jio entertainment prepaid plans offer either ZEE5 and SonyLIV or just ZEE5 or SonyLIV. Jio, known for its OTT offerings, has expanded options for its users. Essentially, these new plans provide OTT benefits through ZEE5 and Sony LIV via the Jio Cinema app.

However, with the same validity and benefits, there are several alternative plans which are available without OTT benefits. Here's an overview of the newly launched plans along with the alternative options:

Jio 365 Days Validity Plans

Jio Rs 3,662 Plan

This plan offers 2.5GB of data per day, unlimited at 64 kbps, unlimited voice, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS per day, and is valid for 365 days. It includes benefits for Sony LIV and ZEE5, along with JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Jio Rs 3,226 Plan

Offering 2GB of data per day, unlimited at 64 kbps afterwards, this plan includes unlimited voice, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS per day, and is valid for 365 days. It comes with Sony LIV benefits and includes JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Jio Rs 3,225 Plan

This plan provides 2GB of data per day, unlimited at 64 kbps after the daily limit, unlimited 5G data, unlimited voice, and 100 SMS per day, and is valid for 365 days, featuring ZEE5 benefits. It also includes JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Alternative Existing Plan Without OTT

Jio Rs 2,999 Plan

Offering the same benefits as the newly launched Rs 3,662 plan but without Sony LIV and ZEE5 OTT benefits. It comes with 2.5GB of data per day, unlimited at 64 kbps after the daily limit, unlimited voice, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS per day, and is valid for 365 days. The plan includes free JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud subscriptions.

Image Source : RELIANCEReliance Jio launches new prepaid plans with ZEE5, SonyLiv

Jio 84 Days Validity Plans

Jio Rs 909 Plan

This plan offers 2GB of data per day, and unlimited data at 64 kbps after the daily limit is used up. It includes unlimited 5G data, unlimited voice, and 100 SMS per day, and is valid for 84 days. Additionally, it provides benefits for Sony LIV and ZEE5, as well as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Jio Rs 806 Plan

Providing 2GB of data per day, unlimited data at 64 kbps once the daily limit is reached, this plan includes unlimited voice, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS per day, and is valid for 84 days. It offers Sony LIV benefits and includes JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Jio Rs 805 Plan

For Re 1 less than the previous plan, the Rs 805 Plan offers ZEE5 subscription benefits. It includes 2GB of data per day, unlimited data at 64 kbps after the daily limit is reached, unlimited voice, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS per day, and is valid for 84 days. It offers free JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud subscriptions.

ALSO READ: Noise Luna Ring: India's first smart ring for enhanced lifestyle

Alternative 84 Days Plan Without OTT

Jio Rs 719 Plan

Similar to the yearly (365 Days) plan, these newly launched 84-day plans offer an alternative option for users who do not wish to avail of OTT-included plans. The Jio Rs 719 Plan has an 84-day validity and offers 2GB of data per day, with unlimited data at 64 kbps after the daily limit is reached. It further includes unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, unlimited 5G data and subscriptions to JioCinema, JioTV and JioCloud subscription.

Airtel users also have the option of 2GB data per day with 84 days validity at Rs 839, offering various additional benefits.

With these new alternative entertainment plans, Jio users have choices between plans with or without OTT benefits, unlike existing plans that do not offer OTT benefits.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 8: AI-powered phones introduce advanced camera features and 7-year support

Latest Technology News