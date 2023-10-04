Noise Luna Ring: India's first smart ring for enhanced lifestyle

Follow us on Image Source : NOISE Noise Luna Ring- Personal health companion launched

Indian technology company Noise has unveiled its inaugural smart ring, the "Luna Ring," aiming to enhance the smart wearable experience and users' daily routines. The Luna Ring is now available for purchase exclusively on the company's official website for Rs 14,999. It is offered in seven-ring sizes and comes in five appealing colours: Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black, and Midnight Black.

This innovative smart ring is equipped with various sensors that monitor sleep patterns, readiness levels, and daily activity scores. It provides valuable insights and recommendations to help users optimize their sleep patterns and overall health. The Luna Ring also features a temperature sensor that tracks body variations influenced by diet and exercise.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, emphasized the precision and care that went into designing the Luna Ring, to improve users' lives and help them achieve their best and healthiest selves. He expressed confidence in the Luna Ring's positive impact on consumers' well-being, citing validation from certified institutions.

One of the standout features of the Luna Ring is its subscription-free experience, coupled with access to insights via the Luna Ring App developed in-house. Users can also benefit from automatic firmware updates, ensuring that their device remains up-to-date.

The Luna Ring incorporates advanced sensors, including Infrared PPG, Skin Temperature, and a 3-axis accelerometer, to provide highly accurate health tracking capabilities. Precise optical sensor alignment ensures the reliability of the data collected. The Luna Ring's built-in algorithms offer personalized guidance and accurate results tailored to individual users.

Designed with a slim 3mm form factor, the Luna Ring offers a lightweight, second-skin feel. It is crafted from fighter-jet grade titanium and features a diamond-like coating, providing resistance to scratches and corrosion. This robust build quality ensures the durability and longevity of the smart ring.

In summary, Noise's Luna Ring is poised to make a significant impact in the world of smart wearables, offering users a comprehensive health-tracking solution in a sleek and durable package, all aimed at enhancing their overall well-being and lifestyle.

