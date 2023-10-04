Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: A comprehensive overview

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Meta Connect, in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, has unveiled its latest Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses collection, reimagined from the ground up. These new smart glasses not only enhance existing features but also introduce innovative capabilities previously unseen in smart eyewear. The starting price for these glasses is $299 USD, with pre-orders open on meta.com and ray-ban.com. Customers can expect availability for online and in-store purchases starting from October 17th.

The first-generation smart glasses developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica have enabled users to capture and share countless moments, from music festivals and milestones to everyday experiences. The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses liberate users from the confines of holding a camera, allowing them to capture photos and video clips from their unique perspective, enhancing both the moment and the memory.

The next-generation smart glasses have been completely redesigned based on community feedback and a thorough understanding of user preferences. These improvements build upon the effortless form factor, hands-free convenience, and open-ear audio that users love while addressing areas for enhancement, including media quality and comfort. Here are some key highlights:

Improved audio

New custom-designed speakers offer extended bass, higher maximum volume, and improved directional audio. This reduces audio leakage, providing better call quality, music, and podcast experiences even in noisy or windy environments. The five-microphone array supports immersive audio recording for videos, capturing sounds precisely as experienced.

Image Source : FILERay-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Camera Quality

An ultra-wide 12 MP camera enhances photo and 1080p video quality, allowing users to clearly document their adventures. Users can even share images directly from their glasses using voice commands.

Processor

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 Platform, these glasses offer high-quality photo and video processing and faster computing. The redesigned charging case provides up to eight additional charges, totalling 36 hours of use, in a sleeker, smaller package.

Designs

Available in the classic Wayfarer style and the new Headliner design, both in Matte Black and Shiny Black. It features a transparent frame, which is available in three colour options- Jeans, Rebel Black and Caramel. With over 150 frame and lens combinations on the Ray-Ban Remix platform, users can customize their glasses. They are also prescription-lens compatible.

Control

Reduced weight, a slimmer profile, water resistance (IPX4), improved touchpad, and faster response to commands enhance comfort and control.

Image Source : FILERay-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Hands-free live streaming

Users can now livestream to Facebook or Instagram and engage with their community in real time, all from their smart glasses.

Meta AI integration

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses feature integrated Meta AI, a voice-activated conversational assistant, for hands-free convenience, information access, and feature control.

The launch of the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses introduces an array of innovative features, making them a versatile and stylish accessory for users seeking a more immersive and hands-free experience.

