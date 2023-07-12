Nokia C32 Review: Budget smartphone with decent performer

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nokia C32 Review rear panel

Nokia has made a comeback in the smartphone market with the launch of the Nokia C32, targeting the entry-level segment. Priced starting at Rs 8,999 and offering a one-year replacement guarantee, the Nokia C32 aims to attract consumers seeking an affordable smartphone option. In this review, we explore whether the Nokia C32 can deliver a good experience for those in need of an entry-level device.

Design

Starting with the design, the Nokia C32 is available in two storage variants and three colour options. Despite its plastic body, the smartphone incorporates a metallic finish on the side frame and a toughened rear glass panel, giving it a touch of premium aesthetics. The right side houses the volume rocker and power button, which also functions as a fingerprint sensor. The fingerprint sensor proves to be quite responsive. The smartphone includes a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top, and at the bottom, users can find the Type-C charging port, speaker, and microphone.

Display

Moving on to the display, the Nokia C32 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Although the smartphone offers 2.5D toughened glass on the front, the bottom bezel is noticeably thick, resulting in an 81.6% screen-to-body ratio. The brightness levels are satisfactory, enabling comfortable outdoor usage. While the touchscreen could have been more responsive, it is worth noting that this is an entry-level smartphone. The colour reproduction is decent, and overall content consumption on this device can be enjoyable. The speaker produces acceptable sound quality as well.

Software and performance

In terms of performance and software, the Nokia C32 is equipped with an octa-core chipset, 4GB of RAM, and an additional 3GB of virtual RAM. Everyday tasks can be performed seamlessly on this device. Additionally, the Nokia C32 runs on Android 13 OS, offering a clutter-free user interface without unnecessary bloatware. Nokia also promises two years of quarterly security updates for the Nokia C32, ensuring users stay protected and up to date.

Camera

The Nokia C32 comes with a dual rear-camera setup which comes with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel shooter. The cameras certainly deliver satisfactory performance in daylight conditions, capturing decent images even in low-light conditions.

Battery

One of the notable features of the Nokia C32 is its 5,000mAh battery, which can easily last for two approximately 2 hours to fully charge when used heavily (music, OTT, WhatsApp, Instagram). Fortunately, Nokia includes a charging brick with the device.

Verdict

Overall, the Nokia C32 certainly comes with a balance between performance and features, but it does lack certain aspects like the fast charging and longer battery life, that its competitors are offering in a similar price bracket. However, the trust associated with the Nokia brand gives this smartphone an edge over its rivals. For consumers seeking an affordable entry-level handset with good looks, then the new Nokia C32 could be a good option. At Rs 8,999 the device is a good bid, but it certainly is going to face some cut-throat competition from OPPO, Samsung and Redmi, which offers devices at the same price tag.

