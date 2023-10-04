Apple targets iPhone 15 Pro overheating with iOS 17.0.3 update: Details

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple takes steps to address iPhone 15 Pro overheating concerns

In response to reports of overheating issues in iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple is conducting internal testing on an upcoming iOS 17 update. This update aims to rectify the problem and is anticipated to be available for users either later this week or early next week. According to the report from MacRumors, the forthcoming iOS 17.0.3 update is expected to resolve the overheating problem without compromising the performance of the advanced A17 Pro chip.

The company is also working on a more comprehensive fix in the form of iOS 17.1, currently in beta testing. It is slated for release in late October and will likely incorporate the same crucial bug fix. It's important to note that not all iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max users have experienced overheating, and the exact number of affected users remains unclear.

During the initial setup or restoration process, users may notice their device feeling warmer due to heightened background activity, as explained by the company in a recent statement.

The tech giant assured users that they have identified and are actively addressing the bug in iOS 17 causing this issue. Moreover, the new iPhone 15 Pro models, constructed with a titanium material, exhibit superior heat dissipation capabilities compared to their predecessors.

Contrary to some reports, the design of iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models inherently guards against overheating. However, Apple has identified specific third-party apps like Asphalt 9, Instagram, and Uber that may overload the CPU, leading to higher-than-normal temperatures.

Notably, Instagram has already taken steps to resolve its issue with a fix released on September 27 (v302). Apple users can expect these updates to enhance the overall experience and performance of their devices.

