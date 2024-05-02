Earth receives laser signal from 140 million miles away: Here's what's happening

Follow us on Image Source : NASA Deep Space

NASA has made a fascinating discovery- Earth has received a mysterious signal from space. The signal was detected approximately 140 million miles away from our planet, which is equivalent to 1.5 times the distance to the Sun. While many people might assume that the signal came from extraterrestrial sources, NASA has confirmed that the source is much closer to home.

The signal actually comes from a probe called "Psyche," which was launched by NASA in October 2023. The probe's mission is to explore a metal-rich asteroid, also called Psyche, that is located between Mars and Jupiter. NASA's main goal with this mission is to study the asteroid's composition and find out more about its mysteries.

Psyche is a spacecraft that is equipped with an advanced technology called the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSoC) system. This system is specifically designed to transmit laser beams across vast cosmic distances. This technological marvel represents human innovation and opens doors to revolutionizing interplanetary communication. NASA expects to leverage optical communications for future missions, anticipating high-speed data transmission and real-time streaming of high-definition imagery and video, which is crucial for humanity's aspirations of venturing to Mars and beyond.

Meera Srinivasan, the project lead on Psyche at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, expressed joy over a recent milestone achieved by the mission. During a pass on April 8, Psyche successfully downlinked approximately 10 minutes of duplicated spacecraft data. This data transmission marks a significant breakthrough, showcasing the seamless integration of optical communications with the spacecraft's radio frequency communication system.

The implications of this achievement resonate far beyond the limits of our immediate cosmic neighbourhood. It not only enhances our understanding of distant celestial bodies but also paves the way for future endeavours in space exploration. By harnessing advanced communication technologies like DSOC, humanity inches closer to realising ambitious goals such as crewed missions to Mars, where real-time communication and data transmission are first and foremost.

