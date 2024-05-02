UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds roadshow in Mainpuri, greeted by supporters riding on bulldozers | Video

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the public ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

With the Lok Sabha elections progressing, attention turns to Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, where polling is set for May 7th. BJP has fielded Jayveer Singh from the prestigious Mainpuri constituency. Notably, Jayveer Singh’s opponent is Dimple Yadav, wife of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. In light of the elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath staged a roadshow today in support of BJP candidate Jayveer Singh in Mainpuri.

Supporters welcome on bulldozers

Ahead of the roadshow in Mainpuri, several bulldozers were lined up at the end of the route, adorned for the occasion. BJP supporters eagerly awaited Chief Minister Yogi on these bulldozers. As Chief Minister Yogi arrived for the roadshow, supporters greeted him by standing on the bulldozers and showering him with flowers.

Preparations before the roadshow

Before the commencement of Yogi’s roadshow, several bulldozers were lined up at the end of the route, decorated with flowers. Each bulldozer displayed the BJP flag, along with cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing a public gathering in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated the BJP's commitment to the welfare of the people. He emphasized that in the upcoming elections, there should be no consideration of caste, religion, creed, or class, but rather a focus on Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Adityanath asserted that the nation speaks in unison, chanting "Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar" (Once again, Modi government).

