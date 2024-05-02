Uttar Pradesh STF arrests Noida resident for sharing deepfake video of CM Yogi Adityanath

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Noida resident was arrested for sharing deepfake video of UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Deepkfake video case: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a man for allegedly posting an AI-generated deepfake video of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Thursday. Additional Director General of Police (UP STF) Amitabh Yash stated that the video was used to disseminate misleading facts, strengthening anti-national elements.

"On May 1, an AI-generated deepfake video of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath was being made viral by uploading it from X handle ID '@shyamguptarpswa', in which anti-national elements were being strengthened by spreading misleading facts," the ADGP said.

He said an FIR under the Indian Penal Code sections 468 (forgery for cheating), 505(2) (statement conducting to public mischief) and under the provisions of the Information Technology Act was registered at the Noida Cyber Crime police station. "On Thursday, accused Shyam Kishor Gupta, resident of Barola, Noida Gautam Buddha Nagar was arrested. Further legal proceedings are being carried out at the local cyber crime police station in Noida," he added.

