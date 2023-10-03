How to protect your smartphone from getting hacked?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to protect your smartphone from hacking?

In an era where our smartphones are our digital lifelines, safeguarding our privacy and data has become paramount. Threats from cybercriminals loom large, as they seek to compromise our phone's security for nefarious purposes, including tracking activities, extracting confidential data, or even holding it for ransom. Here's a look at how you can identify if your phone has been hacked and steps to protect your privacy.

1. Inappropriate pop-ups:

If you're bombarded with inappropriate or X-rated advertisements and pop-ups on your mobile device, it's a clear indicator that your phone may have been compromised.

2. Uninitiated calls or messages:

Discovering unknown calls and messages originating from your phone is a red flag that your device's security may have been breached.

3. Excessive data usage:

A sudden spike in your data bill without an increase in your online activities could signify that a hacker is using your device's data to run background apps.

4. Rapid battery drain:

While it's normal for a phone's battery life to decrease over time, an alarming rate of battery drain may point to a hacked device.

5. Poor performance:

If your phone exhibits sluggish performance, such as app crashes, screen freezes, or unexpected restarts, it could indicate a security breach.

6. Unrecognized apps:

Spotting unfamiliar applications that you didn't download is a sign that a hacker may have infiltrated your device.

7. Suspicious activity on social accounts

Unauthorized actions on your social media or email accounts linked to your phone may be a consequence of a device compromise, potentially leading to identity theft.

8. Disrupted communication

If your calls and messages suddenly cease, it's possible that your SIM card has been cloned by the hacker through your service provider.

While Apple generally provides stronger security for iOS users, no device is entirely immune to hacking. Android users should be particularly vigilant, as reports indicate a rise in pre-installed malware and adware designed to pilfer data or capture attention. To safeguard your privacy, it's essential to remain vigilant, regularly monitor your phone's behaviour, and take prompt action if you suspect a security breach.

