AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) set new standards for portable audio

The second-generation AirPods Pro have ushered in a new era of portable music listening, offering enhanced features in a compact form factor. These advanced earbuds now boast double the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) capabilities of their predecessors, an improved Transparency mode, and a more immersive Spatial Audio experience.

One notable upgrade is the inclusion of USB-C charging, making it more convenient to charge your AirPods Pro alongside other Apple devices like Macs, iPads, and the iPhone 15 lineup. Additionally, the iPhone 15 series, which also features USB-C connectors, allows you to charge the AirPods Pro directly.

The Adaptive Audio mode is a standout feature that dynamically blends Transparency mode and ANC, adjusting noise control based on your environment, whether you're at the gym, outdoors, or in a bustling public place. It keeps you aware of your surroundings while effectively reducing distracting background noises, such as office chatter, vacuum noise, or café ambience.

The Conversation Awareness feature enhances your interactions by lowering the music volume and highlighting voices when you engage in quick conversations, ensuring you don't miss important interactions while enjoying your music.

Personalized Volume, powered by machine learning, fine-tunes your listening experience based on your preferences and environmental conditions over time.

The improved ANC provides even better noise cancellation, allowing you to immerse yourself in your music or take calls without being bothered by traffic or nearby sounds.

These AirPods Pro also come with an IP54 rating, offering enhanced dust resistance and durability, perfect for outdoor adventures.

One of the standout features is their compatibility with Lossless Audio when used with Apple Vision Pro. Powered by the H2 chip and a cutting-edge wireless audio protocol, these AirPods Pro deliver 20-bit, 48 kHz Lossless Audio with significantly reduced audio latency.

Apple's commitment to sustainability is evident in the materials used in these earbuds. They incorporate 100% recycled rare earth elements in the magnets, recycled gold in printed circuit boards, and recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board, among other eco-friendly components.

The second-generation AirPods Pro, available with a MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C), retails for Rs 24,900. Additionally, you can personalize them with engravings, making them truly your own.

In conclusion, the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) offer an unparalleled music experience, complete with a longer battery life and an array of new features. Coupled with the advancements in iOS 17, they redefine the audio experience on the go.

