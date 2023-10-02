Vivo expands Y series with the launch of Vivo Y17s in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vivo Y17s joins India's smartphone market

Vivo, the global smartphone brand, has introduced its latest addition to the Y series lineup in India. The Vivo Y17s is designed to cater to the needs of millennial users, featuring a stylish, youthful design with unconventional colours and a host of attractive features.

The Vivo Y17s is competitively priced at Rs 11,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 12,499 for the 4GB+128GB model. It is available for purchase starting today through various channels, including Flipkart, Amazon, vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores. Buyers can choose from two distinctive colour options: Glitter Purple and Forest Green.

This smartphone is designed with aesthetic craftsmanship in mind. It boasts a carefully crafted double-mirror design with an elegant 2.5D flat frame. The device is available in two vibrant colour options, Glitter Purple and Forest Green, both of which offer a unique and fresh look.

The Vivo Y17s features a spacious 16.55cm (6.56-inch) HD+ waterdrop display, ensuring a clear and immersive viewing experience with HD picture quality. It incorporates a side fingerprint scanner for enhanced security and effortless unlocking, contributing to its sleek and user-friendly design.

In terms of photography, the smartphone is equipped with a dual camera setup, including a 50MP main camera and a 2MP bokeh camera, enabling users to capture sharp and vivid photos. For selfies, there's an 8MP front camera with an Aura Screen Light feature, ensuring high-resolution selfies in various lighting conditions. The device also offers various camera features, including Super Night Mode, Stylish Night filters, and Bokeh Flare Portrait mode.

To keep users going all day, the Vivo Y17s is equipped with a substantial 5000mAh battery and 15W FlashCharge, providing long-lasting battery life and quick charging for uninterrupted usage. AI-powered safe charging prevents overcharging and extends battery lifespan, ensuring worry-free night-time charging.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek's Helio G85 processor and 4GB of RAM, which can be further expanded using the Extended RAM 3.0 feature. This allows for seamless multitasking and app switching. The device runs on FunTouch OS 13, based on the Android 13 platform, offering enhanced personalization options, improved privacy and security features, and Vivo's design-driven value.

All vivo devices sold in India are manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility, aligning with the government's Make in India vision and supporting local employment opportunities.

The vivo Y17s combines style, performance, and affordability, making it a compelling choice for Indian consumers seeking feature-packed smartphones.

