Google Pixel 8: AI-powered phones introduce advanced camera features and 7-year support

Google has introduced its latest AI-powered smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, featuring the new Tensor G3 chip. These devices will benefit from an impressive seven-year commitment to receiving "OS, security, and Feature Drop updates."

In addition to the smartphones, Google unveiled the Pixel Watch 2. These products are now available for pre-order, with sales commencing on October 12 through the Google Store and retail partners.

The Pixel 8 starts at $699.99 for the 128GB storage model, while the Pixel 8 Pro, equipped with an in-built temperature sensor, begins at $999. Customers who pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro will receive a complimentary Pixel Watch 2.

The Pixel 8 boasts a 6.2-inch "Actua" display that offers real-world clarity and is 42% brighter than its predecessor, the Pixel 7. It features satin metal finishes, and a polished glass back, and is available in Rose, Hazel, and Obsidian.

One standout feature of the Pixel 8 Pro is a new temperature sensor on the back, enabling users to quickly scan objects to measure their temperature. This can be useful for tasks like checking if a pan is hot enough for cooking or ensuring the right temperature for a baby's bottle. Google has even submitted an application to the US FDA to enable the Pixel's Thermometer App to measure and store temperatures on Fitbit.

Google commits to providing seven years of software support for both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, including the latest Android operating system, security updates, and Feature Drops.

The camera systems on these smartphones have been significantly upgraded, with improvements in low-light photography, macro focus, telephoto capabilities, and autofocus for selfies. A new Magic Editor in Google Photos uses generative AI to enhance photo composition, while the Pixel 8 Pro will receive Video Boost later this year, enhancing video processing.

Enhanced AI also benefits features like a Call Screen, which helps reduce spam calls by approximately 50%.

Additionally, Google introduced the Pixel Watch 2, available for pre-order at $349 for the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi version and $399 for the 4G LTE variant. This smartwatch offers upgraded performance, all-day battery life with an always-on display, new safety features, and accurate heart rate tracking. It's constructed from 100% recycled aluminium, making it 10% lighter than its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 3. With a low-power co-processor and a new CPU, the watch offers a full day's battery life, even with the always-on display, and can charge up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

These new offerings represent Google's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and features to enhance the user experience across smartphones and wearables.

