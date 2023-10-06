X's three-tiered subscription system set to launch soon: Check new plans here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elon Musk's X to introduce new subscription tiers for users

Elon Musk's social media platform, formerly known as Twitter and now called X, is gearing up to introduce new subscription plans, as confirmed by CEO Linda Yaccarino during a meeting with debt holders. Currently, users have the option of X Premium, also known as Twitter Blue, which costs $8 per month. However, this is set to change with the introduction of three new tiers: Basic, Standard, and Plus.

According to a report from Bloomberg, this multi-tiered approach is aimed at increasing revenue by attracting users who might not have considered the full-priced premium subscription. Elon Musk himself hinted at the possibility of implementing a small monthly fee for all users in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This move is aimed at combatting the issue of bots on the platform.

ALSO READ | Sony notifies employees of data breach, assures limited impact: All details here

A keen-eyed researcher, operating under the handle @Aaronp613, scrutinised the code of the latest X app version and uncovered details about the three subscription tiers. It appears that the Basic plan will display full ads, while the Standard version will cut that number in half, and the Plus version will be ad-free.

Additionally, the platform is investing nearly $20 million (over Rs 166 crore) to pay creators, as one of its strategies to retain users.

ALSO READ | Battle of titans: iPhone 15 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro | Here's what you need to know

Starting in July, the social media platform started rewarding content creators with a portion of the advertising revenue generated from ads displayed in response to their messages aimed at other verified users. Elon Musk disclosed that the first payment, which was made in July, was worth approximately $5 million.

Notably, through its newly launched 'Ads Revenue Sharing Program' for creators, Twitter is now sharing ad revenue with individuals in India and around the world.

Latest Technology News