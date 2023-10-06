Friday, October 06, 2023
     
X's three-tiered subscription system set to launch soon: Check new plans here

In India, the Twitter Blue subscription is currently priced at ₹900 per month for both Android and iOS devices. On the web, users can opt for a subscription at ₹650 per month or choose an annual package at ₹6,800. For iOS and Android, the yearly subscription fee is ₹9,400.

October 06, 2023
Elon Musk's social media platform, formerly known as Twitter and now called X, is gearing up to introduce new subscription plans, as confirmed by CEO Linda Yaccarino during a meeting with debt holders. Currently, users have the option of X Premium, also known as Twitter Blue, which costs $8 per month. However, this is set to change with the introduction of three new tiers: Basic, Standard, and Plus.

According to a report from Bloomberg, this multi-tiered approach is aimed at increasing revenue by attracting users who might not have considered the full-priced premium subscription. Elon Musk himself hinted at the possibility of implementing a small monthly fee for all users in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This move is aimed at combatting the issue of bots on the platform.

A keen-eyed researcher, operating under the handle @Aaronp613, scrutinised the code of the latest X app version and uncovered details about the three subscription tiers. It appears that the Basic plan will display full ads, while the Standard version will cut that number in half, and the Plus version will be ad-free.

Additionally, the platform is investing nearly $20 million (over Rs 166 crore) to pay creators, as one of its strategies to retain users.

Starting in July, the social media platform started rewarding content creators with a portion of the advertising revenue generated from ads displayed in response to their messages aimed at other verified users. Elon Musk disclosed that the first payment, which was made in July, was worth approximately $5 million. 

Notably, through its newly launched 'Ads Revenue Sharing Program' for creators, Twitter is now sharing ad revenue with individuals in India and around the world.

