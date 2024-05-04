Scindia's sharp attack on Congress: 'Party gnawing at itself like termite, heading towards its end'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister and BJP candidate from Guna Jyotiraditya Scindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh’s Guna Jyotiraditya Scindia likened Congress with a “termite” stating that it is “gnawing at itself”, while also heading towards its end. He launched a sharp attack on Congress and said that the grand old party has become ideologically bankrupt and nobody wants to stay with it. “While the party has not fielded candidates on many seats, some of its nominees have withdrawn from the poll race”, Scindia said.

The scion of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior severed his 18-year-long ties with the Congress in 2020 and switched to the BJP. In a rebellion that resulted in a collapse of the then 15-month-old Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government and the BJP's return to power in the state.

Scindia hit out at the Congress over its allegation that the BJP will change the Constitution if it returns to power and said that the party which imposed Emergency in the country is now giving lessons on the Constitution.

"The Congress has become bankrupt in terms of ideology, human resources...Nobody wants to stay with the Congress and there is no honour and respect for anyone in the party," he said.

"The party that used Article 356 (to impose President's rule) 91 times to dismiss elected governments, the party whose prime minister had changed the chief minister before going to Andhra Pradesh, the party which had imposed Emergency in the country is now giving us lessons on the Constitution,” the BJP leader added.

Scindia asked Congress to “look at its track record” and said that the Constitution is the “BJP’s scripture” and no one can change the Constitution.

"The party which defeated its own candidate Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in the elections is giving sermons to the country on the issues of Dalits and the Constitution, it should look at its track record. The Constitution is the BJP's scripture and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clarified that no one has the courage to change the Constitution," he said.

His remarke came after addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on April 30, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that if the BJP returns to power at the Centre, it will "tear apart" and "throw away" the Constitution which grants rights to the poor, Dalits, Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes.

Scindia claimed the Congress is headed towards its end.

"It was not clear (till Friday) who is contesting from Amethi and Rae Bareli. The (Congress) candidates from Indore and Surat Lok Sabha seats have withdrawn from the race. There are no candidates on many seats, while on many others, they have not been declared yet. The Congress is now heading towards its end and is like a termite which is gnawing at itself," he said.

The Congress on Friday announced the candidature of Rahul Gandhi from the Rae Bareli seat, held by Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades, and that of Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, from Amethi.

(With PTI inputs)

