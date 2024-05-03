Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to address three poll rallies in West Bengal today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three election rallies in West Bengal on Friday (May 3). He arrived in state capital Kolkata on Thursday evening and stayed overnight at the governor house, an official said. The Prime Minister will address public meetings in Krishnanagar, Purba Bardhaman and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies.

“PM Modi reached the Raj Bhavan around 10.20 pm. Security arrangements have been tightened around the governor house and other parts of the city,” an official said.

The PM was welcomed by Governor CV Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan.

BJP vs TMC candidates

The BJP has fielded Ashim Kumar Sarkar against TMC’s Sharmila Sarkar in Purba Bardhaman. The party has given ticket to Amrita Roy who will be up against TMC’s Mahua Moitra who was expelled from Lok Sabha in alleged cash-for-query scam. Priya Saha has been pitted against TMC’s Asit Kumar in Bolpur.

The TMC is contesting on all 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal despite being a part of the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc. Mamata Banerjee has ruled out the alliance with the Congress and Left in the state declaring to go solo in the polls. The BJP, too, is contesting on its own in the state.

All three seats will go to polls in the fourth phase of elections on May 13. The results of the seven-phased general elections will be announced on June 4.

(With PTI inputs)