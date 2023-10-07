OnePlus unveils exciting offers across product range in 'One Celebration' event

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus unveils festive bonanza with exclusive offers on entire product range

OnePlus has just announced a thrilling lineup of offers across its product range including smartphones, wearables, earbuds, tablets, and TVs. This special event, named #OneCelebration, kicks off on October 7th. Among the highlights are the brand-new OnePlus 11 series and the highly popular Nord 3 series.

Customers looking to grab the OnePlus 11 5G or the OnePlus Marble Odyssey will get a fantastic Rs 3,000 Instant Bank Discount and a special price coupon of Rs 4,000. Plus, they might also snag a complimentary unit of the OnePlus Buds Z2 while supplies last.

For those eyeing the OnePlus 11R 5G, there's a Rs 2,000 Instant Bank Discount and a special price coupon discount of Rs 3,000, starting on October 7th for Prime Early access members and on October 8th for all customers.

RCC members have a chance to grab an exchange coupon for Rs 2,000 off on the new OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red starting October 7th. And, customers purchasing the OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red from October 8th can get an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 on select devices.

This year, OnePlus introduced a range of Nord smartphones, including the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. Buyers of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G can avail of an exciting Rs 3,000 Instant Bank Discount from October 7th for Prime Early Access, along with a special price coupon discount of Rs 2,000. Early Access members may also snag a free unit of OnePlus Nord Buds 2r while stocks last.

For those interested in the OnePlus Nord 3, there's an Rs 3,000 Instant Bank Discount, along with a special price coupon discount of Rs 1,500 for customers from October 9th onwards. Plus, customers can avail of Bajaj Finance 6-month EMI with zero down payment and No-cost EMI up to 6 months from the OnePlus website and offline stores.

The OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Pad Go, and a range of audio products like the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Buds Z2, and OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z2 are also part of the exciting offers. Customers can enjoy various discounts and benefits, making this a great time to grab some cutting-edge tech from OnePlus.

