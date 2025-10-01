Dussehra 2025: Use Gemini Nano Banana to recreate colourful festive photos Create a new Gemini Nano Banana AI image for Dussehra that looks realistic and traditional, making you appear happy. Use the AI image for postcards and festival greetings.

Dussehra 2025 is around the corner, and if the festive crowds make it difficult for you to click that perfect shot to celebrate the vibe, then Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI photo editing tool might help. By simply uploading your photos, you can easily transform them into realistic Dussehra-themed memories with Ravana effigies, fireworks, and traditional attire. These photos will help you look vibrant, with a festive backdrop. We bring to you five refined Gemini prompts to make your Dussehra photos unforgettable.

5 Google Gemini AI Prompts for Dussehra 2025 Photos

Prompt 1: Traditional portrait with burning Ravana behind

(Image Source : GEMINI)Transform the attached photo into a festive Dussehra night scene. Dress the couple in traditional Indian clothes, add a giant burning Ravana effigy in the background, and brighten the sky with fireworks for a realistic effect.

Prompt 2: Dramatic Friends’ Celebration

(Image Source : GEMINI NANO BANANA)Dussehra 2025: Use Gemini Nano Banana

Convert a group photo with friends into a Dussehra festival setting. Replace outfits with vibrant kurtas and lehengas, while keeping the faces unchanged. Add a fiery Ravana effigy and glowing firecrackers for a dramatic, festive ambience.

Prompt 3: Romantic Couple Festive Look

(Image Source : GEMINI)Gemini

Turn a couple’s image into a Dussehra-inspired portrait. Change their attire into traditional wear, place a glowing Ravana effigy behind them, and fill the sky with sparkling fireworks for a romantic, festival-night vibe.

Prompt 4: Kids Enjoying the Festival

(Image Source : GEMINI)Gemini

Recreate a lively outdoor shot with children dressed in kurtas and lehengas, running around and enjoying the night. Place a burning Ravana effigy in the distance with sparkling firecrackers above to capture the joy of the festival.

Prompt 5: Elegant Group Celebration

(Image Source : GEMINI)Gemini

Convert the above group photo into a festive scene of a garden party on Dussehra night. Add soft, warm lights to highlight traditional attire, fireworks in the background, and a glowing Ravana effigy for a natural yet elegant look. Everyone is laughing and clapping.