Adobe Premiere Video Editor lands on iPhone: Free pro-level editing for creators Adobe has launched Premiere for iPhone, bringing its professional video editing suite to mobile creators for free. The app offers multi-track 4K HDR editing, AI-powered tools, and access to millions of free assets, making it easier than ever to produce high-quality content on the go.

New Delhi:

Adobe has officially released Premiere on iPhone, a mobile-first version of its renowned video editing software. The app is now live on the Apple App Store, offering creators a professional yet simplified editing workflow without the need for a computer. The app has been designed for anyone from YouTubers and TikTok creators to short film makers, vloggers, and podcasters- enabling them to create polished content directly on their iPhones.

Pricing and availability

The app is free to download and use, with optional upgrades available for more generative credits and extra storage. While iPhone users can access it starting today, an Android version is currently in development.

Key features of Premiere on iPhone

Premiere on iPhone carries over some of the best tools from Premiere Pro, including:

Unlimited multi-track timeline with 4K HDR editing

Frame-accurate cuts and advanced trimming

Animated captions and motion effects

Instant background removal for clean edits

Automatic platform resizing for TikTok, YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and more

Creators also get access to millions of free assets such as fonts, stickers, images, and royalty-free music, giving them creative freedom without extra costs.

AI-powered editing for smarter workflows

Adobe has integrated generative AI tools to make editing faster and smarter:

Enhance Speech for studio-quality voiceovers

Generative Sound Effects to sync audio perfectly with video

AI-powered custom stickers and background expansion

Image-to-video creation, helping creators repurpose visuals into video content

These features ensure creators can deliver professional-grade results even when working on the move.

A new era for mobile editing

With the launch of Premiere on iPhone, Adobe is set to reshape the approach of creators with video editing on the go. By combining professional-grade tools with an intuitive mobile design, the app bridges the gap between desktop software and quick smartphone editors. Its mix of AI-powered features, access to millions of free assets, and cross-platform export options makes it a powerful choice for YouTubers, Instagram influencers, TikTok creators, and even podcasters. While Android users will need to wait a little longer, iPhone creators now have a free, pro-level editor at their fingertips — marking the start of a mobile-first editing revolution.