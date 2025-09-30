CMF Headphone Pro set to launch in India with 100-hour battery life CMF Headphone Pro with 100 hours of battery life, customisable earcups, adaptive ANC, and LDAC Hi-Res audio support is set to launch in India by the end of the year at Rs 17999.

New Delhi:

CMF Headphone Pro, which is launched with 100 hours of battery life, customisable earcups (various colourful), adaptive ANC and LDAC Hi-Res audio support, is set to launch in India by the end of this year. Although the price for the Indian market is yet to be announced, they are expected to be more affordable when compared to the Nothing Headphone 1, as CMF products have been cost-effective.

CMF Headphone Pro India launch

CMF has officially confirmed that its Headphone Pro will be available in India by the “end of this year.” The announcement was made by Himanshu Tandon, Vice President of CMF Business, via X (formerly Twitter). While customers in Europe can buy them now, and U.S. buyers will get access from October 7, Indian buyers will need to wait longer.

Globally, the CMF Headphone Pro is priced at Euro 100 in Europe and USD 99 in the U.S.. In comparison, the Nothing Headphone 1 costs Rs 17,999 in India, making the CMF model a more budget-friendly option.

Standout features and design

The CMF Headphone Pro is the brand’s first over-ear headphone, designed with a unique, customisable look. Buyers can swap earcups, with options available in light grey, dark grey, and light green, complementing the fun and playful CMF design language.

The headphones include three main toggles:

An Energy Slider to adjust bass and treble directly.

A Precision Roller for volume control.

An extra customisation button for enhanced sound control.

Powerful sound and battery life

The headphones are powered by custom-tuned 40mm drivers and support LDAC and Hi-Res Audio for superior sound quality. They also come with adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) for a better listening experience.

One of their biggest highlights is the 100-hour battery life (without ANC). With ANC enabled, the battery lasts about 50 hours, still more than rivals like Sony’s WH-1000XM6. The headphones also support USB Type-C charging directly from smartphones.

With its attractive design, advanced sound features, and long-lasting battery, the CMF Headphone Pro could be a game-changer in India’s headphone market. While the official Indian price hasn’t been revealed, the global pricing suggests it will be an affordable yet premium option for audiophiles.