OpenAI rolls out Instant Checkout- New tool in ChatGPT for easy shopping OpenAI Instant Checkout feature is a commerce tool integrated into ChatGPT that enables seamless in-chat purchases. Starting today, users in the U.S., whether on the free, Plus, or Pro plans, can use the feature for single-item orders.

OpenAI has introduced a new feature called ‘Instant Checkout’ in ChatGPT, which enables users to buy directly from vendors without leaving the chat. The tool, co-developed with Stripe, is currently live in the U.S. with Etsy and will soon be expanded to over a million Shopify merchants. As per a Mashable report, this move could reshape online shopping and challenge rivals like Google and Amazon.

As per a Mashable report, the feature was co-developed with Stripe and will soon support over 1 million Shopify merchants, including big names like Glossier, SKIMS, Spanx, and Vuori.

How does the 'Instant Checkout' feature on ChatGPT work?

When ChatGPT users ask for shopping recommendations, the chatbot will suggest products. If a seller supports Instant Checkout, users can simply tap “Buy,” confirm their order, shipping, and payment details, and complete the purchase inside the chat.

For subscribers, the system automatically uses the payment method already stored in their account. Importantly, the merchant still manages order processing, payments, and fulfilment- ChatGPT just works as a digital shopping assistant.

Open source for wider adoption?

OpenAI will make the underlying technology open source, which will enable more merchants and developers to integrate the tool to accelerate adoption. This will mark a significant shift in AI commerce, addressing one of the biggest limitations of AI agents: the inability to complete transactions directly.

Competition with Google and Amazon

The launch could intensify competition in the e-commerce space. Google is already testing its own AI-powered commerce tools, while Amazon is reportedly concerned about chatbots diverting shoppers away from its platform.

As per a Mashable report, if AI chatbots become the starting point for retail purchases, the power dynamic may shift away from traditional e-commerce giants. By working directly with Shopify merchants, OpenAI can bypass Amazon’s marketplace, at least for now.

Rival efforts in AI commerce

OpenAI is not alone in this race. Perplexity has introduced a similar in-chat shopping feature, and Microsoft’s Copilot Merchant Program lets sellers create AI-powered storefronts. With more companies entering the space, agentic commerce could become the next big frontier in online shopping.

With Instant Checkout, OpenAI is positioning ChatGPT as more than just a chatbot; it’s becoming a personal shopper and commerce hub. By partnering with Stripe and Shopify, and by making the system open source, OpenAI is directly challenging tech rivals while empowering smaller merchants.