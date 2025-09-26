Haier S90 QLED TV debuts in India: 100-inch big screen, Dolby Atmos and Google TV Haier India has introduced its 100-inch (254cm) S90 Series QLED TV, with AI Ultra Sense Processor, Dolby Atmos-powered KEF audio, Per-LED precision dimming, and Google TV integration, to set a benchmark for premium big-screen entertainment in India.

New Delhi:

Haier Appliances India has launched the 100-inch S90 QLED TV, blurring the line between screen and reality. The massive screen offers lifelike visuals for movies, sports, and gaming, turning any living room into a personal theatre. With its 98 per cent screen-to-body ratio and slim design, the TV ensures an immersive and elegant viewing experience.

Price, availability and warranty in India

The Haier 100S90 QLED TV is priced at Rs 3,22,990 and is now available across leading retail stores and online platforms in India. Haier is also offering a 3-year warranty on the new S90 series, making it an attractive choice for premium home entertainment buyers.

Stunning visuals with AI Ultra Sense Processor

Powered by the AI Ultra Sense Processor, the Haier 100S90 QLED TV delivers intelligent scene recognition, sharper motion, richer contrast, and enhanced depth. Features like Per-LED Control, 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and 1000 nits peak brightness ensure vibrant visuals with deep blacks and true-to-life detail. The Ultra Crystal-Black Panel and anti-glare coating further enhance clarity under any lighting conditions.

Premium audio with KEF and Dolby Atmos

The 2.1 channel speaker system by KEF, combined with Dolby Atmos, transforms audio into a cinematic experience. With crystal-clear highs and deep bass, the TV ensures an immersive soundstage that complements its breathtaking visuals.

Gaming on a Whole New Level

For gamers, the Haier S90 QLED TV offers a 240Hz refresh rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. With AI Game Mode, adjustable display size, and shadow enhancements, gamers can enjoy ultra-smooth, low-latency performance for competitive gameplay.

Smart TV powered by Google TV

The 100S90 QLED TV comes with Google TV integration, providing easy access to streaming apps, live TV, and personalised recommendations. With Google Assistant voice control, HaiCast screen projection, and HaiSmart home ecosystem, the TV doubles as a smart hub for connected living.

The new 100-inch S90 QLED TV with Dolby Atmos cinematic sound and Google TV smart features makes sure to deliver an unmatched viewing and gaming experience. At its price point, backed by a 3-year warranty, the Haier 100S90 is not just a television but a future-ready entertainment hub for families who want to bring the big screen home.