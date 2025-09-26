OnePlus 15 announced with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, new camera design and big battery The OnePlus 15 has been announced as the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. It brings a new vertical camera design, DetailMax image engine, 165Hz display, and a massive 7,300mAh battery with 100W charging.

New Delhi:

OnePlus has officially revealed its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, during the recently concluded Snapdragon Summit, which took place in Hawaii. The company confirmed that the device will be the world’s first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, making it one of the most powerful Android phones set to launch soon.

OnePlus 15 announced at Snapdragon Summit 2025: New design with vertical camera island

Unlike its predecessors, the OnePlus 15 ditches the iconic circular camera island. Instead, it sports a vertically aligned camera setup with three lenses, resembling the design of the recently launched OnePlus 13s. The phone also features the OnePlus logo in the centre of the back panel, giving it a premium and familiar look.

Advanced camera features with DetailMax Engine

The company has introduced a brand-new in-house DetailMax image engine that uses advanced algorithms and processing to deliver breathtakingly clear and realistic photos. Rumours suggest the phone will come with a triple 50MP setup, which includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. This combination hints at major upgrades in photography and video performance.

Display and performance upgrades

The OnePlus 15 will feature a 165Hz high-refresh-rate display, though it remains unclear if this will be limited to certain markets. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and paired with the R&D-backed DetailMax image engine, the device is expected to set new benchmarks in speed and gaming performance. It will run OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 and could receive 5 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

Massive battery and charging

Another highlight is the expected 7,300mAh Silicon-Carbon battery, which will support 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. If confirmed, this would make the OnePlus 15 one of the longest-lasting flagships on the market.

Global availability

While OnePlus has not yet revealed the official launch date, the phone is expected to debut in China first, followed by a global rollout including India. Competing brands like iQOO, Vivo, and Xiaomi have also confirmed upcoming launches with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, meaning Indian buyers will soon see a wave of next-gen flagships.