WhatsApp tests new feature to control who can reshare your status updates WhatsApp is working on a new privacy-focused feature that lets users choose who can reshare their status updates. Currently available in the WhatsApp Beta for Android (v2.25.27.5), the feature is turned off by default but can be enabled manually.

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform, has been working on a new feature which will help users to reshare status from their contacts. This will give the ability to control how their content circulates among other users. According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the update was spotted in the WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.25.27.5 release for selected users. A new ‘Allow Sharing’ toggle has been added along with the existing viewing options.

When enabled, it will allow the viewers of your status to reshare it. However, by default, this feature is switched off to maintain user privacy, so one has to activate the feature to get it working.

How does the feature work?

The new resharing feature for WhatsApp Status will come with multiple layers of control:

Users could manually enable or disable the resharing of the status option.

Status updates can be shared with all contacts, excluded contacts, or a select group.

Only those included in the privacy settings can reshare the update.

Furthermore, reshared statuses will be displayed as a label at the top, making it clear that the post originated from someone else. Importantly, while the original author will be notified of resharing, personal details such as their name or number will remain hidden.

Enhanced privacy for status updates

This move is in line with WhatsApp’s continuous effort to improve user privacy. The new feature ensures users retain ownership of their content and can avoid unwanted resharing. It also prevents confusion by clearly marking reshared posts and limiting exposure to only trusted contacts.

Availability of the feature

Currently, the status resharing control is under development and limited to beta testers via the Google Play Beta Program. WhatsApp is expected to expand its testing in the coming weeks before rolling it out globally.

With billions of users relying on WhatsApp in India, this feature could be especially useful during festivals or personal updates, where privacy around status sharing becomes important.