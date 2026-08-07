India tightens deepfake rules: Social media platforms must remove illegal AI fakes within 3 hours

New Delhi:

The Indian government is not messing around when it comes to safety and security in online spaces, as AI-generated images and videos are escalating every day, and deepfakes are growing further in the nation. Earlier this year, they rolled out a set of new guidelines for labelling all kinds of AI-powered fakes like audio, video, and text. But it was recently reported that the regulations are even tougher, and social media companies have nowhere to hide but to adhere to the rules for the safety and security of the users.

New rules for Deepfake: What’s changed?

To begin with, the government has demanded that every piece of AI-generated deepfake content carry a clear label and traceable metadata.

If a deepfake breaks the law and ends up on social media, the platforms will have to remove it within 3 hours from the time the video/photo is posted (within 36 hours).

Sensitive content, like impersonations or nudity, will have to vanish within two hours of a complaint. This means users do not have to wait around.

Social media’s new responsibilities

Tech platforms are now required to roll out automated systems to spot and block AI-generated deepfakes before they go viral. Mess up or drag your feet with compliance? Companies lose their ‘safe harbour’ legal protection under the IT Act, which means lawsuits could come knocking.

Following the world’s lead

India is not doing this alone. Europe’s clamping down too, with calls for more transparency, privacy, and security measures—even directing platforms to flag and filter out deepfakes. The European Union voices the same worries: people find it nearly impossible to tell real from fake as AI-generated images, audio, and video flood their feeds.

Staying ahead of the problem

For the average person, deepfakes are almost impossible to spot in today's time. That is why the government is stepping in for the safety of the users, giving social media several firm and clear rules, along with the consequences when they are not followed. Data privacy, technical safeguards, and fast takedown times are the new normal if companies want to keep operating in India and beyond. The message from regulators is clear: act fast, or pay the price.

ALSO READ:

Govt's new rules for AI content: Social media must label deepfakes, remove objectionable posts in 3 hours

YouTube brings Likeness Detection feature to Spot AI Deepfake videos of creators

Grok controversy: X responds to Indian IT Ministry’s notice on sexually explicit deepfakes