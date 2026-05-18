YouTube brings Likeness Detection feature to Spot AI Deepfake videos of creators

New Delhi:

YouTube is reportedly rolling out its new AI deepfake detection tool, Likeness Detection, to a lot more creators now. The whole point is pretty clear: help people spot videos using their face without permission. They actually started testing this tool back in 2024, but only for a small group of YouTube Partner Program creators. Then they let journalists and some government folks try it. Now, the company says all eligible adult creators will get access over the next few weeks.

What is YouTube’s likeness Detection Tool?

Likeness Detection uses AI to scan videos uploaded to YouTube and figures out if someone’s using your face with deepfake tech. Basically, it lets creators know if a video is faking their appearance with AI—no more guessing if that weird clip floating around is real or not. Once you turn it on and finish YouTube’s one-time face verification, the tool quietly works in the background, always checking for matches.

Who can access the feature?

The company says the feature will be available to the following YouTube users:

Creators above 18 years of age

Eligible YouTube creators

Users with access to YouTube Studio

The rollout will happen gradually over the next few weeks.

How creators can enable the tool

YouTube content creators can activate the Likeness Detection feature through YouTube Studio, from the desktop. Here is what they need to do, step-by-step:

Step 1: Open YouTube Studio

Go to the left-side menu inside YouTube Studio.

Step 2: Select ‘Content Detection’

Under the menu, creators will find the “Likeness” section.

Step 3: Start Verification

Users must enable YouTube to use the Likeness Detection Technology and complete a one-time facial verification process.

Once setup is complete, the system automatically monitors videos uploaded on the platform.

Tool detects face Deepfakes, not voice clones

Currently, it is only looking for videos that visually copy your face. It will not catch AI voice clones or fake audio yet, but YouTube says that might change as they keep developing the tool.

Creators can request content removal

If Likeness Detection flags something that rips off your face, you can review it and ask YouTube to take it down using their Privacy Guidelines. The idea is to give creators more control over AI-generated content that uses their identity.

Deepfake concerns continue to grow

With the introduction of the new feature, the Deepfake content on YouTube will be smoothly detected and help the original content creators to work well.

Several creators, celebrities and public figures have raised concerns about:

Fake AI videos

Identity misuse

Privacy violations

Misinformation risks

YouTube has stated that the Likeness Detection system on the platform is a part of its broader effort to address AI-related safety and authenticity challenges on the platform.