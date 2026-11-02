Delhi air quality slips to 'very poor' category ahead of Diwali, AQI crosses 300 in many areas

New Delhi:

Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply to the 'very poor' category on Monday morning, with several areas across the national capital recording Air Quality Index (AQI) levels above 300. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Rohini and Chandni Chowk recorded AQI readings of 396 and 360, respectively, well above the prescribed limits.

The sharp deterioration comes just days after Delhi recorded its cleanest October air in over a decade.

Check AQI in your area

Several monitoring stations across the city recorded AQI levels above 300, placing them in the 'very poor' category. The area-wise readings are as follows:

Alipur: 379

Anand Vihar: 242

Ashok Vihar: 324

Aya Nagar: 281

Burari: 311

Chandni Chowk: 360

Dwarka Sector 8: 355

IGI Airport (T3): 284

IIT Delhi: 334

ITO: 349

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 346

JNU: 313

Lodhi Road: 249

Mundka: 376

Najafgarh: 313

Narela: 371

Okhla Phase-2: 348

Pusa: 339

RK Puram: 368

Rohini: 396

Vivek Vihar: 374

Wazirpur: 321

GRAP Stage I restrictions in force

Amid signs of worsening air pollution, Stage I measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into force in Delhi on Sunday (November 1). Traffic police have also intensified checks along the national capital's borders following the enforcement of restrictions on the entry of certain vehicles.

Under the new rules, vehicles registered outside Delhi that comply with BS-IV or older emission standards will not be allowed to operate in the city until January 31.However, CNG and electric vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles and other officially notified exempt categories will continue to be allowed on Delhi's roads.

All dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities have also been barred except for specified essential public infrastructure projects. There is also a complete ban on construction and demolition activities, barring certain exemptions, between December 10 and January 20.

Parking fees at authorised parking lots across Delhi have also been doubled for the period till February 28.

Government and private offices are also required to limit physical attendance to 50 per cent from November 1 to January 31, with the remaining employees working from home. Essential and emergency services have been exempted.

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