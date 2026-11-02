BJP gets a boost in Punjab as three AAP rebel MLAs, including Kunwar Vijay Pratap, switch sides

New Delhi:

In a major setback for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, three of its rebel MLAs---Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, and Chetan Singh Jouramajra--- joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday (November 2). The development marks a boost for the BJP as it looks to strengthen its presence in Punjab ahead of the polls.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva felicitated them on their induction into the party.

AAP MLAs quit party

Harmeet Singh, who represents the Sanaur constituency in Patiala district, and Chetan Singh Jouramajra, the MLA from Samana, resigned from the AAP's primary membership on Sunday. Meanwhile, Singh, the MLA from Amritsar North, resigned from the Punjab Legislative Assembly on Monday. The former IPS officer submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and announced the decision in a social media post.

Chetan Singh won the Samana Assembly constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly election by defeating Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Surjit Singh Rakhra by 39,713 votes, while Harmit Singh won the Sanour Assembly constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly election by defeating Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra by 49,122 votes.

Singh won the Amritsar North Assembly constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly election by defeating Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Anil Joshi by 28,318 votes.

AAP releases first list of candidates for Punjab polls

The exits come days after the AAP released its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The AAP renominated 40 sitting MLAs from their respective constituencies. AAP is the first major political party to declare its candidates for the state Assembly polls due early next year.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been fielded from his current Dhuri constituency, while jailed party leader Sanjeev Arora has been nominated from Ludhiana West. Arora is currently lodged in Bhondsi Jail in Gurugram in connection with an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case.

Other prominent candidates named in the first list include Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo, Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi from Batala and Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur.

The developments have added to the political churn within the AAP's Punjab unit as the party prepares for the next Assembly elections.

The Assembly elections in Punjab are due in early 2027, with polling expected around February-March, alongside elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The five-year term of the 117-member Punjab Assembly ends on March 16, 2027. The Election Commission is yet to announce the polling schedule.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory, winning 92 of the state's 117 seats, while the Congress was reduced to 18 seats.

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Two Punjab AAP MLAs, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Jouramajra, resign from party