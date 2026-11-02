New Zealand dealt heavy blow ahead of India ODIs, two star players ruled out of upcoming series; Check details

The stage is set for the upcoming five-game ODI series between India and New Zealand. The two sides will meet across five ODI matches, with the first ODI slated to be held on November 4, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

Ahead of the series, New Zealand have been hit with a heavy blow as two of their star players in Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra have been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against the Indian team.

It is worth noting that the two stars were ruled out of the T20I series due to injuries and have failed to recover in time for the ODI leg of the series. Mark Chapman sustained an injury to his left hamstring during his stint at the European T20 Premier League. A statement from the NZC (New Zealand Cricket) stated that he would take an additional two weeks of rehab to recover from his injury.

On the other hand, Rachin Ravindra dislocated his right shoulder during a promotional shoot, and NZC stated that he will also take more time to make a full recovery.

Rob Walter took centre stage and reflected on the injury situation

New Zealand’s head coach Rob Walter came forward and opened up on the injury situation to the two players and how unfortunate it is that they will be missing the ODI series as well.

“Everyone knows what an asset Mark and Rachin are to this side so it’s a shame they have to miss this series. I caught up with Mark last week and although he’s disappointed he’s working hard to get back on the field. With Rachin, his shoulder hasn’t quite recovered to a position where he could field comfortably in white-ball cricket, so with the Test series later this month we don’t want to take any undue risks,” Rob Walter was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

New Zealand squad for ODIs 1-3 against India: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner

New Zealand squad for ODIs 4-5 against India: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Hay (wicketkeeper), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Blair Tickner, Will Young

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