Google Pixel 11 HiLight may tell you whos calling without looking: Upcoming smart feature for calls and more

New Delhi:

Google looks like it has been cooking up a clever new notification trick for the upcoming Pixel 11 series – something called HiLight. Basically, users will be able to figure out who is calling without picking up their handset or even turning it over by adding a glowing light inside the rear camera module.

Some recently leaked Google Contacts code points to even more options. Apparently, you can pick from nine different colours and assign them to contacts however you want. So if you want your mom’s calls to glow pink and your boss’s to flash orange, then you are all set.

Pixel 11 HiLight feature could support nine colours

As per 9to5Google, the report states that Google is calling the new feature the codename “glow.” Users will get to set a specific colour for anyone in your address book. When that person rings you, the indicator on the back glows their colour.

No need to squint at your screen every time the phone vibrates. Not only that, you will likely get similar colour options for regular notifications.

The colour list covers the following options:

Blue

Cyan

Green

Orange

Pink

Purple

Teal

White

Yellow

HiLight could be Google's Pixel glow feature

HiLight first leaked in some Pixel 11 Pro Fold marketing material - apparently, Google was calling it “Pixel Glow” before, but HiLight seems to be the real name. The main idea is that the customer will always know if they have got a call or other important alert, even if their smartphone is lying face down or they are chatting with Gemini AI.

Of course, Google has not officially confirmed what HiLight can do exactly or even said the name out loud on stage. Currently, everything is based on leaks and code strings.

Pixel 11 series launch expected on August 12

If you are curious, the Pixel 11 lineup is supposed to launch on August 12 at the next Made by Google event. Expect the usual suspects:

Pixel 11

Pixel 11 Pro

Pixel 11 Pro XL and the new foldable.

We will find out for sure then if your phone is about to get a lot more colourful and, who knows, maybe a little more useful too. Until the big reveal, take all these details with a grain of salt.

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