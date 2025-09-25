Create Durga Puja, Dandiya photos with these prompts on Gemini Nano Banana With Google Gemini Nano Banana AI, you can easily generate beautiful Durga Puja and Dandiya-inspired photos. From grand Durga idols to lively Garba nights, these five easy prompts will help you create festive images that capture the essence of Indian traditions.

Durga Puja and Navratri are the most vibrant festivals of India, celebrated with devotion, lights, and dance. From grand Durga idols to colourful Dandiya nights, these festivals are a perfect inspiration for AI-powered photography. If you’re using Google Gemini Nano Banana AI, you can create stunning festive photos by simply giving the right prompts. Here, we bring you the 5 best Durga Puja and Dandiya photo prompts that will help you create your best AI photos effortlessly.

1. Goddess Durga idol with devotees

Prompt: Realistic Durga idol with ten arms holding weapons, surrounded by devotees offering flowers and diyas, festive lights in the background, vibrant colours, Kolkata pandal style.

(Image Source : GEMINI)Realistic Durga idol with ten arms holding weapons, surrounded by devotees offering flowers and diyas, festive lights in the background, vibrant colours, Kolkata pandal style

This prompt creates a grand Durga Puja moment, perfect for festive greetings or social media posts.

2. Traditional Dandiya Night Celebration

Prompt: Young men and women in traditional Gujarati outfits playing Dandiya, colourful lighting, decorated stage, festive music vibes, smiling faces, energetic atmosphere.

(Image Source : GEMINI NANO BANANA)being part of huge Garba circle with women in colourful chaniya choli, men in kurta-pyjama, synchronised dance steps, decorative lights, joyful festive mood

Use this prompt for a lively Dandiya event photo that reflects joy and togetherness.

3. Artistic Durga Face Close-Up

Prompt: Close-up of beautifully crafted Durga idol face, golden crown, red bindi, expressive eyes, glowing background, artistic detailing.

(Image Source : GEMINI NANO BANANA)Durga ma

Perfect for aesthetic photos to share during Durga Ashtami or Navami.

4. Family Pandal Hopping Scene

Prompt: An Indian family dressed in ethnic wear visiting a Durga Puja pandal, with bright lights, traditional food stalls in the background, festive crowd, and happy expressions.

(Image Source : GEMINI)Indian family dressed in ethnic wear visiting Durga Puja pandal, bright lights, traditional food stalls in the background, festive crowd, happy expressions.

This prompt creates a realistic family celebration moment that captures the true spirit of Puja.

5. Garba Dance Festival Energy

Prompt: Huge Garba circle with women in colourful chaniya choli, men in kurta-pyjama, synchronised dance steps, decorative lights, joyful festive mood.

(Image Source : GEMINI)Young men and women in traditional Gujarati outfits playing Dandiya, colourful lighting, decorated stage, festive music vibes, smiling faces, energetic atmosphere

Best for showcasing Navratri nights filled with energy and cultural beauty.

Whether for social media posts, digital cards, or event invites, these AI photos will add charm to your celebrations.