Wolverine gameplay trailer drops: PS5-exclusive launch in 2026 Insomniac’s Wolverine is finally coming to life with its first gameplay trailer, showing off bloody battles and a gripping storyline. Launching exclusively on PS5 in Fall 2026, the game will also be available in India through PlayStation Store and retailers.

After years of anticipation, Insomniac Games has finally unveiled the first trailer of its upcoming Wolverine game. The new trailer, which surfaced on YouTube, was showcased on PlayStation’s official page during Sony’s State of Play event, revealing brutal combat sequences and a dark storyline that perfectly capture the essence of Marvel’s clawed superhero.

The game is officially titled simply Wolverine and is expected to release in Fall 2026 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive (timeline unspecified).

What’s the Wolverine game all about?

The story follows Wolverine as he struggles to uncover the mysteries of his past. PS5 players will experience:

Brutal claw combat

High-intensity action sequences

Rage-fueled battles

A dark and emotional narrative about Wolverine’s journey

Insomniac promises a visceral superhero experience, moving away from flashy web-slinging to gritty close-range combat, which will remind you of the movie clips if you are a Wolverine fan.

Wolverine

Is Wolverine available in India?

Yes, just like Insomniac’s Spider-Man series, Wolverine will also be made available in India on the PlayStation 5 once it is officially released in 2026, according to The Verge.

Indian PS5 players will be able to purchase the game digitally from the PlayStation Store or buy physical discs from online and offline retailers such as Amazon India, Flipkart, and local gaming stores.

Can mobile players get access to Wolverine?

Unfortunately, no!

Wolverine is being developed as a PS5-exclusive title, which means it will not be available on mobile devices like Android or iOS. The high-end graphics, advanced combat mechanics, and immersive story have been designed specifically for console-level performance.

Official trailer?

The official gameplay trailer can be watched on PlayStation’s YouTube channel and social media handles. It gives fans a first real look at Logan’s world, featuring bloody fights, cinematic cutscenes, and raw action sequences.

For now, fans could enjoy the official trailer online and prepare for what looks to be one of Marvel’s darkest and most intense gaming experiences.