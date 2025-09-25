TECNO POVA 7 5G series gets massive discounts on Flipkart and lucky draw worth Rs 100 crore TECNO’s festive campaign for the POVA 7 5G Series delivers the best of both worlds- Flipkart Big Billion Days discounts and an offline lucky draw with prizes worth Rs 100 crore. With deals starting from Rs 11,499 and additional rewards, this is the most lucrative festive sale.

New Delhi:

TECNO has kicked off its ‘Celebrate this festive season with POVA 7 5G series’ campaign, which brings massive discounts and exciting rewards for buyers. Available on both online and offline, the festive scheme gives customers a chance to own the latest POVA 7 5G series at attractive prices while also participating in a lucky draw worth Rs 100 crore.

Big discounts on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

As part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, TECNO is further offering two powerful smartphones at their lowest-ever prices:

POVA 7 (8GB RAM and 128GB storage): From Rs 14,999 to Rs 11,499

POVA 7 Pro (8GB RAM and 256GB storage): From Rs 19,999 to Rs 16,499

These deals are exclusively available on Flipkart during the sale period, making it the perfect opportunity for budget-conscious buyers to upgrade to 5G performance.

Exciting offline lucky draw with prizes worth Rs 100 crore

Along with the online offers, TECNO is also running an offline festive campaign. Customers who purchase any of the latest TECNO smartphones—including the POVA Slim 5G, POVA Curve 5G or POVA 7 5G series. The deal will be available at the retail stores up to 31st October 2025, where customers can enter the TECNO Tyohar Lucky Draw to participate and looking forward to winning exclusive prizes.

Prizes include:

Mahindra BE 6 (2025) electric SUV

Gold vouchers (1 gram and 0.5 gram)

Extended warranties (3, 6, 12 months)

One-time screen replacement (3 or 6 months)

This campaign ensures both online and offline buyers have festive benefits to look forward to.

Why avail offers during this festive sale?

TECNO has strategised to combine exclusive online discounts with offline rewards, making it one of the most attractive festive campaigns of the year. Whether shopping on Flipkart or at local stores, customers can enjoy huge savings and stand a chance to win premium rewards.