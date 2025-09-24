Google Gemini AI now on Smart TVs, starting with TCL QM9K series: Full list of models Google Gemini AI assistant to smart TVs, starting with the TCL QM9K series and gradually rolling out to other Google TV and Android TV devices worldwide. Offering natural conversations, smarter recommendations, and even non-entertainment functions, Gemini aims to make TVs more interactive than ever.

New Delhi:

Google has officially announced that its Gemini AI assistant is making its way to smart TVs, beginning with the TCL QM9K series. This marks a significant step in expanding Gemini beyond smartphones and laptops, bringing conversational AI to over 300 million active Google TV and Android TV OS-powered devices worldwide.

What Gemini AI can do on Smart TVs

With Gemini integrated into Google TV, users will get a more interactive and personalised viewing experience. Unlike traditional voice commands, Gemini allows viewers to hold natural conversations with their TV.

Some of the key features include:

Content Discovery: Ask Gemini for recommendations based on mood or genre.

Smart Search: Find shows and movies even if you don’t remember the title.

Recaps & Reviews: Get a quick summary of past seasons or ratings before watching a new series.

Beyond Entertainment: Use Gemini for homework help, holiday planning, brainstorming project ideas, or even learning new skills — all directly from your television.

Google Assistant will still work

Google clarified that the introduction of Gemini AI will not replace Google Assistant. All existing voice command functions will continue to work, ensuring that users can still perform everyday tasks while enjoying Gemini’s advanced capabilities.

Availability and supported models

The rollout of Gemini AI on televisions begins today with the TCL QM9K series. Later in 2025, it will expand to more models including:

Google TV Streamer

Walmart Onn 4K Pro

Hisense U7, U8, UX (2025 models)

TCL QM7K, QM8K, and X11K series

Google also confirmed that new features and upgrades will be added gradually to enhance the smart TV experience even further.

With this rollout, Google is taking a major step in making televisions more than just entertainment devices. By combining Gemini AI’s conversational intelligence with Google TV’s vast content ecosystem, users will now enjoy a smarter, more interactive, and personalised home experience. As more brands and models join the list, the future of AI-powered smart TVs looks brighter than ever.