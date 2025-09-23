Oppo launches festive season offers: Buy Reno14, F31, and A5 series with big discounts and offers Oppo’s festive season offers bring unbeatable deals on the F31 Series, Reno14 Series, and A5 Series, with benefits like zero down payment, interest-free EMIs, exchange bonuses, and cashback offers.

New Delhi:

Oppo has announced a number of festive season offers for its customers across the country. One of the popular smartphone brands has come up with massive discounts on selected devices, including the Reno14 Series, F31 Series, and A5 Series- making this the perfect time for buyers to upgrade. The offers are valid across Oppo retail stores, Oppo e-store, Flipkart and Amazon from 19th September to 31st October 2025, giving customers around six weeks to take advantage of the discounts and schemes during the festive season.

(Image Source : OPPO HOME PAGE)Oppo launches festive season offers

Zero down payment and interest-free EMIs

One of the main highlights of the Oppo festive season sale is the zero down payment option, which is combined with interest-free EMIs. Customers could purchase the Oppo F31 series or Reno14 series and could enjoy easy financing without the burden of an upfront payment.

This makes premium Oppo smartphones more accessible to a larger audience during the festive season.

For those considering the budget-friendly Oppo A5 Series, the company is offering zero down payment and no-cost EMI schemes as well, ensuring affordability across all price ranges.

Exchange bonus and cashback benefits

Oppo is also providing an exchange bonus on select devices, enabling buyers to get additional value when they trade in their old smartphones.

Combined with festive bank offers, this significantly lowers the effective cost of purchase. The exchange scheme is available both online and offline, making it easy for customers to save more on their festive shopping.

My Oppo exclusive Diwali raffle contest

To make the festive season even more rewarding, Oppo has launched the ‘My Oppo Exclusive Diwali Raffle’. Customers purchasing Oppo smartphones during the offer period will stand a chance to win exciting prizes, including:

Rs 10 Lakh cash prize

Rs 1 Lakh cash prize

Oppo devices like F31 Pro, Find X8, Reno14, and Enco Buds3 Pro

This adds an extra layer of excitement, giving buyers not only premium Oppo devices but also a chance to win big this festive season.