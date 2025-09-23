Dandiya-ready with Gemini Nano Banana AI: Design your Navratri look now Navratri 2025, you do not need to spend hours shopping for your Garba night outfit, just with a click. With Google Gemini AI, you can instantly create personalised festive looks by using these simple prompts.

New Delhi:

The festival of Navratri 2025 is not just about devotion, dance and dandiya, but it is also about Indian traditional fashion. With Google’s Gemini AI, you can now prepare your festive look in minutes without endless shopping trips and spending hours on making yourself look flawless. This new-age AI tool enables users to generate personalised outfit ideas, makeup looks, and jewellery styles by just writing the right simple prompt, which will help them to blend tradition with technology like never before.

Gemini AI as your personal stylist during Navaratri/ Garba/ Durga Puja

Instead of scrolling through endless websites or roaming in crowded markets, Gemini AI can act as your personal fashion assistant. All you need to do is upload a photo and write a creative prompt. The AI will instantly generate high-definition, realistic images of you in your dream Navratri outfit—be it a traditional ghagra choli, a modern fusion look, or a royal-inspired attire.

Creative Prompts for Garba Night

Here are a few prompt ideas you can use to generate your Dandiya-ready HD photos this Navratri:

Prompt 1: Create an ultra-HD image of a girl joyfully performing Garba, mid-spin, wearing a brightly embroidered ghagra choli, illuminated by festive string lights. (Image Source : GEMINI NANO BANANA)Create an ultra-HD image of a girl joyfully performing Garba, mid-spin, wearing a brightly embroidered ghagra choli, illuminated by festive string lights. Prompt 2: Generate a close-up portrait of a girl in traditional Navratri makeup, with sparkling eyes, a bindi, and detailed embroidery on her outfit under warm diya lighting.

(Image Source : GEMINI NANO BANANA) Generate a close-up portrait of a girl in traditional Navratri makeup, with sparkling eyes, a bindi, and detailed embroidery on her outfit under warm diya lighting. Prompt 3: Transform the photo into a dynamic HD shot of a woman in a colourful ghagra choli at a modern Garba celebration with vibrant LED lights and energetic vibes.

(Image Source : GEMINI NANO BANANA) Transform the photo into a dynamic HD shot of a woman in a colourful ghagra choli at a modern Garba celebration with vibrant LED lights and energetic vibes. Prompt 4: Make a cinematic, high-resolution image capturing a Garba circle with festive decorations, warm lights, and joyful expressions of dancers.

(Image Source : GEMINI NANO BANANA) Make a cinematic, high-resolution image capturing a Garba circle with festive decorations, warm lights, and joyful expressions of dancers Prompt 5: Make a cinematic photo with Duga Pandal in front, and a girl in a white saree with a red border dancing the dhunuchi dance

(Image Source : GEMINI NANO BANANA) Make a cinematic photo with Duga Pandal in front, and a girl in a white saree with a red border dancing the dhunuchi dance

Why is this trend going viral?

Navratri has just started, and the world celebrates it differently- in some places, it is Garba, where everyone dances with Dandiya sticks (Gujarati festival).

The Gemini Nano Banana feature has already gone viral for creative AI-generated portraits, and now they are allowing people to use AI to create beautiful portraits focusing on garba attire, scenery, and more.

With Navratri approaching, users are now adapting it for festive fashion experiments, making it one of the top social media trends of the season. The tool is also a fun way to try different looks virtually before buying your final outfit.