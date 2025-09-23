Sony PS5 gets major price cut during festive season sale, ahead of Diwali Sony India has announced a festive discount on the PS5, making the Digital Edition available for Rs 44,990 and the Disc Edition for Rs 49,990. The offer is live until October 19 across leading online and offline retailers.

New Delhi:

Sony, one of the leading names in the gaming world, has rolled out a special festive season sale in India, giving gamers the chance to buy the PlayStation 5 at a discounted price. The offer brings a flat Rs 5,000 discount on both the digital and physical editions of the console. The sale is already live and will last till October 19, 2025 (till the stocks last).

PS5 price slashed by Rs 5,000

Under this offer, the PS5 Digital Edition (CFI-2008B01X) will be available for Rs 44,990, down from its retail price of Rs 49,990. Similarly, the PS5 Disc Edition (CFI-2008A01X) will now cost Rs 49,990, compared to its earlier price of Rs 54,990.

Where to buy the PS5 at a discounted price in India?

The discounted PlayStation 5 models will be available across major online and offline platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Sony Center and other authorised PlayStation retailers.

With the festive shopping season in full swing, this price cut makes it a perfect time for gamers to upgrade to the latest PlayStation console.

Offer coincides with Amazon and Flipkart Festive Sales

Sony’s announcement comes at the same time as the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, where a wide range of electronics and gadgets are being offered at discounted prices. By aligning with these festive sales, Sony aims to attract Indian buyers looking for big-ticket purchases during the Diwali season.

PS5- Price history in India

Interestingly, this offer follows a Rs 5,000 price hike earlier in July 2025 when Sony raised the cost of the PS5 Digital Edition from Rs 44,990 to Rs 49,990.

Originally, the PS5 Digital Edition was launched at Rs 39,990 in the Indian market. The physical edition price remained unchanged until now. Globally, Sony has also adjusted PS5 prices in the US, UK, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia and New Zealand- citing rising tariffs and a challenging economic environment.