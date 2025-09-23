Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6 get stable One UI 8 update: Benefits and how to download? Samsung has rolled out the stable One UI 8 update (Android 16) for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, starting in South Korea. The update brings AI-powered features, improved multitasking, Flex Mode enhancements, refined animations, battery optimisations, and the September 2025 security patch.

Samsung has officially started rolling out the stable One UI 8 update for its latest foldables handsets- the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The update, which is based on Android 16 OS, is being released in South Korea in the first phase and will soon be expanding to other regions, including the US and India (timeline unspecified but could be expected soon).

Here we bring to you the list of upgrades to be found on the foldable handsets, and a step-by-step guide on how to download them.

How to update to One UI 8 manually

If the One UI 8 update has not yet arrived on your device, it will automatically pop up soon. You could check and install it manually by following these steps:

Open Settings on your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Scroll down and tap on Software update.

Select Download and install.

If the One UI 8 update is available, your phone will start downloading it.

Once downloaded, tap Install now or schedule it for later.

Tip: If you are willing to update to the One UI 8, then you need to make sure that your handset is charged above 50 per cent and connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Key upgrades on foldable devices with One UI 8

Samsung’s One UI 8 is designed to bring a faster, smoother, and more intuitive experience across its foldables (according to the company). The update includes:

Refined UI design with improved animations for seamless folding and multitasking.

AI-powered features for better text prediction, translation, and photo editing.

Improved multitasking tools, making use of the Fold’s large screen with easier app pairing and split-screen usage.

Enhanced Flex Mode on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for better controls in video calls, music playback, and camera usage.

Battery optimisation and improved background app management for longer usage.

September 2025 security patch for better protection against vulnerabilities.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 users to benefit first

With the update already live in South Korea, global users won’t have to wait long. Samsung is expected to roll out the stable One UI 8 update worldwide within days, starting with the US. This comes right after the Galaxy S25 series received the same update last week.

More Galaxy devices to get One UI 8

According to Samsung’s official release schedule, dozens of Galaxy devices are set to receive the update in September and October 2025. This includes the Galaxy S24 lineup, mid-range models like Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G, and other popular devices.

The rollout was confirmed by tipster Tarun Vats on X, with build versions shared for both models: