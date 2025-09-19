Sennheiser announces special discounts for Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

Sennheiser, a popular premium audio brand, has joined the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale with exclusive offers on its best-selling products from its portfolio. The festival will kickstart from 23rd September (2025), and buyers can grab massive discounts on Sennheiser’s wireless headphones, microphones, studio gear, and soundbars.
Sennheiser deals you cannot miss
As part of the festive sale, customers can purchase Sennheiser’s flagship products at attractive prices:
- Profile Wireless Microphone (2 channel): Rs 24,990
- MOMENTUM 4 Wireless: Rs 20,990
- Profile USB Microphone: Rs 10,090
- MOMENTUM True Wireless 4: Rs 16,990
- HD 25 Studio Headphones: Rs 13,990
- AMBEO Soundbar Mini: Rs 42,990
These products are known for their high-quality sound, premium design and durability, making them a top choice for music lovers, professionals and gamers.
Extra benefits for buyers
Apart from discounts, shoppers can also take advantage of:
- No Cost EMI options on select products
- Bank card offers for instant discounts
- Amazon’s festive exchange deals for additional savings
Why buy Sennheiser during the Great Indian Festival?
Sennheiser is globally recognised for its studio-grade headphones, wireless earbuds, and advanced microphones. With Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Indian buyers can finally grab these premium products at more affordable prices. Whether you are an audiophile, a podcaster, or someone upgrading home entertainment, this is the perfect time to buy.
What is the Great Indian Festival 2025
The Amazon Great Indian Festival is Amazon India’s biggest shopping event for the festive season. It features massive deals across categories like smartphones, electronics, fashion, home & kitchen, beauty, and more.
What to watch out for?
- Flash deals and lightning deals: These limited-time offers may sell out quickly, so keep alerts on.
- Checking actual price vs discounted price: Sometimes the original price gets inflated before the sale; compare with past prices.
- Delivery to Tier II / III cities: Amazon has introduced new delivery stations (45+ new ones) to improve speed to smaller towns.