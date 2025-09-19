Sennheiser announces special discounts for Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Sennheiser has announced exclusive discounts for the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, starting from 23rd September. Shoppers can enjoy huge savings on wireless headphones, microphones, and soundbars along with No Cost EMI and bank offers.

New Delhi:

Sennheiser, a popular premium audio brand, has joined the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale with exclusive offers on its best-selling products from its portfolio. The festival will kickstart from 23rd September (2025), and buyers can grab massive discounts on Sennheiser’s wireless headphones, microphones, studio gear, and soundbars.

Sennheiser deals you cannot miss

As part of the festive sale, customers can purchase Sennheiser’s flagship products at attractive prices:

Profile Wireless Microphone (2 channel): Rs 24,990

MOMENTUM 4 Wireless: Rs 20,990

Profile USB Microphone: Rs 10,090

MOMENTUM True Wireless 4: Rs 16,990

HD 25 Studio Headphones: Rs 13,990

AMBEO Soundbar Mini: Rs 42,990

These products are known for their high-quality sound, premium design and durability, making them a top choice for music lovers, professionals and gamers.

Extra benefits for buyers

Apart from discounts, shoppers can also take advantage of:

No Cost EMI options on select products

Bank card offers for instant discounts

Amazon’s festive exchange deals for additional savings

Why buy Sennheiser during the Great Indian Festival?

Sennheiser is globally recognised for its studio-grade headphones, wireless earbuds, and advanced microphones. With Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Indian buyers can finally grab these premium products at more affordable prices. Whether you are an audiophile, a podcaster, or someone upgrading home entertainment, this is the perfect time to buy.

What is the Great Indian Festival 2025

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is Amazon India’s biggest shopping event for the festive season. It features massive deals across categories like smartphones, electronics, fashion, home & kitchen, beauty, and more.

What to watch out for?