Aadhaar Card now available on WhatsApp: Here’s how to get it instantly The Government of India has enabled Aadhaar downloads on WhatsApp through the MyGov Helpdesk chatbot. Citizens can now securely retrieve their Aadhaar card in PDF format after authentication using their registered mobile number and DigiLocker account.

New Delhi:

Aadhaar, one of the most important identity documents (ID) for Indian citizens, is now easier to access than ever. The Government of India has introduced a new feature that allows citizens to download Aadhaar directly on WhatsApp through the official MyGov Helpdesk chatbot. This move simplifies the process and ensures convenience for millions of WhatsApp users.

From UIDAI to WhatsApp: The new integration

Earlier, citizens could only retrieve their Aadhaar card using platforms such as the UIDAI portal or the DigiLocker app. With this new integration, users can now securely download Aadhaar and other DigiLocker-linked documents without switching between multiple apps. This is particularly useful for people who rely on WhatsApp for daily communication.

What do you need before you start?

To use this service, you will need:

A mobile number linked with your Aadhaar card.

An active DigiLocker account.

The official MyGov Helpdesk WhatsApp number is saved in your contacts: +91-9013151515.

Step-by-step process to download Aadhaar on WhatsApp

Save the MyGov Helpdesk number (+91-9013151515) in your contacts.

Open WhatsApp and send a greeting like “Hi” or “Namaste.”

Choose DigiLocker services from the chatbot menu.

Confirm your DigiLocker account and enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.

You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter it for verification.

Once authenticated, the chatbot will show a list of available documents.

Select Aadhaar, and you will receive your Aadhaar card in PDF format directly on WhatsApp.

Important things to remember

Only one document can be downloaded at a time.

Aadhaar must be linked with DigiLocker before downloading. If not, users can update it via the DigiLocker app or website.

The service is completely secure and designed to protect user privacy.

A convenient digital step forward

This feature provides citizens with faster and easier access to their Aadhaar cards. With WhatsApp being the most widely used messaging platform in India, this service ensures that official documents are always within reach, making Aadhaar access seamless and user-friendly.