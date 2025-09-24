GoPro Lit Hero Action Camera launched with Built-in LED Lights for night adventure At USD 269.99, it is a premium upgrade over the standard Hero, offering added illumination, improved video quality, and extended battery performance, all while retaining GoPro’s signature rugged and waterproof design.

New Delhi:

GoPro has introduced a new version of its popular Hero action camera, and this time it comes with built-in LED illumination for nighttime shoots and low-light adventures. Named as the Lit Hero, this upgraded model features a cluster of four bright LEDs which are placed next to the lens, eliminating the need to carry a separate flashlight or torch while shooting in dark environments. The main highlight of the camera is the powerful 4K/60fps video recording capability along with an LED lighting system, which makes the camera a versatile tool for those who are set to go for late-night off-roading adventures, or trekking in areas where normal eyes cannot see clearly, helping creators to shoot in low-light or even underwater conditions.

Price, availability and performance

The GoPro Lit Hero is now available for preorder at USD 269.99 and will begin shipping on October 21, 2025. For comparison, the standard GoPro Hero, launched last year, remains priced at USD 199.99. Despite the new hardware, the Lit Hero is only slightly heavier at 93 grams, just 7 grams more than the basic version.

Along with the lighting upgrade, users will further get a performance boost from 4K at 30fps on the regular Hero to 4K at 60fps on the Lit Hero, The Verge reported. The camera can record for up to 100 minutes at full quality when the LEDs are turned off.

Waterproof design and added utility

Just like the standard Hero, the Lit Hero is waterproof up to 16 feet, making it suitable for underwater shoots. The built-in light could prove especially handy for capturing underwater photos and videos, though GoPro’s sample images suggest the light works best at close range.

The Lit Hero also comes with a diffuser attachment, allowing users to soften the LED intensity for more natural-looking shots. This makes it a great option for illuminating nearby faces or adding creative flash-like effects to photos and videos.

The GoPro Lit Hero action camera is not available in the Indian market currently, but we expect it to come soon (timelines unspecified)