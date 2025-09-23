Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: iPhone 16 under Rs 55000, iPhone 16 Pro under Rs 90000 Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale is offering huge discounts on the iPhone 16 series, with the base model priced under Rs 55,000. Buyers can also grab the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max at heavily reduced rates.

New Delhi:

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2025 sale is now live with several massive discount offers on premium smartphones across the range, including the iPhone 16 series, which was launched last year and has gained massive popularity. Early access has already started for the Flipkart Plus and Black members, where they could avail value-added offers exclusively until today (September 23).

iPhone 16 at its lowest price ever!

The iPhone 16 (128GB storage variant) is available at just Rs 53,999, which is a massive price cut from its launch price of Rs 79,900.

Under the deal, the buyers could save more than Rs 25,000 during the sale. The smartphone comes powered by the Apple A18 chip, Apple Intelligence features, and an enhanced camera system, making it one of the most powerful devices available at this price point.

Big savings on iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

Shoppers looking for a premium upgrade can get the iPhone 16 Pro for around Rs 85,999 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max for Rs 1,05,999 during the sale.

Both models come with upgraded displays, enhanced cameras, and advanced features tailored for professional users. When combined with bank discounts and exchange offers, the final price could be much lower than the listed sale price.

Why now is the right time to upgrade

The Big Billion Days event is known for limited-time deep discounts on flagship phones. Early access gives members a better chance to grab devices before they go out of stock. In addition, buyers can combine bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI plans to bring down the effective price even further.

Tips to maximise discounts