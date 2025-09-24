Create Durga Puja ready photos with Gemini Nano Banana: 10 Easy prompts for stunning AI images Celebrate Durga Puja 2025 with creative AI images using Gemini Nano Banana. From Durga idols to dhunuchi dance, these 10 quick prompts will help you generate high-quality festive photos for social media, greetings, and invitations.

Durga Puja is one of the biggest festivals in India, filled with lights, colours, rituals and traditions. Now, with Google’s Gemini Nano Banana AI, you can create stunning Durga Puja-ready photos in seconds to make an invitation for friends and family, or even upload them on social media, with your best festive look, without spending hours getting ready for the festivities.

Nano Banana enables users to design not only social media posts, festive invitations and creative pictures, but it also shares vibrant Puja moments for users who are stuck at work, and are missing out. We bring to you some of the quick AI prompts which will help you get professional-quality images with minimal effort.

Why use Gemini Nano Banana for Durga Puja Photos?

Gemini Nano Banana offers HD, photorealistic images with cultural detail. From grand pandals to traditional attire, AI can bring out the festive spirit with just a few typed lines. All you need are the right prompts to guide the AI.

10 Quick and easy Durga Puja prompts for Gemini Nano Banana

Here are 10 ready-to-use prompts you can copy and paste:

“Create a photorealistic image of Goddess Durga idol with golden ornaments, glowing diya lights, and a decorated pandal in the background.” “An HD image of a woman in red-and-white saree holding a dhunuchi during Durga Puja evening aarti.” “A cinematic shot of a crowded Durga Puja pandal with chandeliers, lights, and devotees offering prayers.” “A traditional Bengali family posing in front of a Durga idol during Puja celebrations.” “Ultra-HD photo of children enjoying sweets and balloons at a Durga Puja fairground.” “A creative AI poster design for Durga Puja invitation with idol, dhak (drum), and festive background.” “High-resolution image of young women performing Dhunuchi Naach with smoke and glowing diyas.” “Close-up portrait of Goddess Durga’s face with intricate detailing, vibrant colours, and bright lighting.” “A wide-angle shot of a decorated Durga Puja pandal with lights, flowers, and cultural artwork.” “AI-generated photo of a street filled with Durga Puja processions, dhakis playing drums, and people dancing.”

Make your celebrations more vibrant

With these Gemini Nano Banana prompts for Durga Puja, you could create festive visuals that look realistic and captivating at the same time. These AI images could be perfect for social media posts, WhatsApp greetings or digital invitations, making the AI-generated festival images look modern with a creative twist- perfect for joining the AI parade.