Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets Rs 24500 price cut in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available at an effective price of Rs 1,05,499 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. With its Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 6.9-inch QHD+ display, 5,000mAh battery, pro-grade cameras and premium design, the handset is one of the most compelling choices.

New Delhi:

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, one of the most premium handsets launched this year (2025), is now available with a massive discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Launched at Rs 1,29,999, the flagship smartphone can now be bought for an effective price of Rs 1,05,499, offering buyers a total saving of Rs 24,500.

How to avail the deal with a massive price cut?

The smartphone is currently listed at Rs 1,23,499 on the Amazon India store. Shoppers using SBI bank cards can avail an instant discount of Rs 11,000, while an additional Rs 7,000 coupon benefit can be applied at the time of checkout.

To claim the coupon, buyers need to select the option on the product listing page. Once applied, the reduced price is reflected at the payment stage, bringing the effective cost to Rs 1,05,499.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Power-packed performance

Beyond the discount, the Galaxy S25 Ultra continues to impress with its flagship hardware. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, the most powerful Android chip available in 2025. Gamers will enjoy seamless gameplay on heavy titles like Genshin Impact, thanks to stable frame rates and efficient thermal management. Benchmarks reveal a noticeable leap in performance compared to the previous generation.

Display and premium design

The 6.9-inch QHD+ LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,600 nits makes this phone a delight for content consumption. The 10-bit panel with an anti-reflective coating ensures vibrant visuals even under harsh sunlight. Slimmer bezels and the boxy premium design further elevate the overall look, while the S Pen support continues to be a unique selling point.

Strong battery and top-notch cameras

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, it ensures dependable endurance, supported by 45W wired fast charging (though the fast charger is sold separately). On the camera front, Samsung has refined the ultra-wide sensor for sharper images while retaining its hallmark quality across all conditions. Whether it’s daylight or low light, the Galaxy S25 Ultra delivers detailed and balanced photos.

Why is this deal worth it?

With flagship performance, immersive display, long-lasting battery, and versatile cameras, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is already one of the best smartphones in 2025. The festive discount makes it even more attractive for those planning to invest in a future-ready flagship device this Diwali season.