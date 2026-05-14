BRICS can help countries facing challenges of energy supplies, food and health security: Jaishankar

New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday addressed the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in the national capital and said the BRICS can help countries facing challenges of energy supplies, food and health security.

"To date, we have organised over 80 BRICS meetings with active participation from all members. These engagements have strengthened cooperation and advanced dialogue across sectors. We look forward to building on this momentum. Promoting a more inclusive and collaborative BRICS framework, we, as Chair, have been engaging partner countries as well... It is essential for the smooth advancement of BRICS that later members fully appreciate and subscribe to the BRICS consensus on various important issues," he said.

He said all are meeting at a time of considerable flux in international relations and added that the ongoing conflicts, economic uncertainties and challenges in trade, technology are shaping global landscape.

There's growing expectation, particularly from emerging markets, that BRICS will play stabilising role in global landscape, he said, adding, “Our discussions are an opportunity to reflect on global and regional developments.”

Jaishankar said that ongoing conflicts and structural uncertainties are reshaping the global landscape, creating both challenges and expectations for emerging economies.

On peace and security, he said ongoing conflicts underline the need for a stronger emphasis on diplomacy and dialogue, while also highlighting shared concerns over terrorism.

"Peace and security issues remain central to the global order. Recent conflicts only underline the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. There is also a deeply shared interest in strengthening cooperation against terrorism. We meet at a time of considerable flux in international relations. Ongoing conflicts, economic uncertainties, and challenges in trade, technology, and climate are shaping the global landscape. There is a growing expectation, particularly from emerging markets and developing countries, that BRICS will play a constructive and stabilising role," Jaishankar said.

"In this background, our discussions today are an opportunity to reflect on global and regional developments and to consider practical ways to strengthen our cooperation," he added.

Jaishankar emphasised that development challenges continue to remain central to the concerns of many countries, particularly in areas such as energy security, food security, fertiliser availability, health systems, and access to finance.He further highlighted the importance of economic resilience, noting that stability in supply chains and diversification of markets are key priorities for sustaining global growth.

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