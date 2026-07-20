Marvel's Wolverine gets new cinematic trailer ahead of September PS5 launch

New Delhi:

Marvel’s Wolverine has just dropped a fresh cinematic trailer for its upcoming game. Developed by Insomniac Games (the game developers behind Spider-Man), the new game will launch in September 2026, exclusively on PS5. The new video does not show actual gameplay this time, but it does pack in big moments, spotlights some classic Marvel faces, and basically promises an action-heavy thrill ride.

New trailer introduces familiar Marvel characters

The trailer, called “Ain’t No Hero,” puts Wolverine front and centre, tearing through bad guys in several locations. Fans will spot Sabretooth and Lady Deathstrike—yep, the claws are out for both familiar enemies. Even though no gameplay has been shown yet, the trailer definitely teases gritty, more mature storytelling and raw combat. It’s enough to get Marvel and PlayStation fans hyped.

Trailer to screen before Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Insomniac is going all-in with their promo too—the trailer will hit select US theatres this Friday, showing before Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Pretty clever way to get more eyes on the game, especially with the movie crowd.

A story-driven adventure instead of an open world

This time around, Wolverine is not heading for an open-world setup like the Spider-Man games. Instead, Insomniac’s building a tighter, story-first action adventure. Game director Mike Daly says players will jump around different locations worldwide, each level giving you new environments, pacing, and plenty to explore. There’s no big open map, but you can still hunt for hidden collectables and bonus side content along the way.

Gameplay focuses on combat and stealth

Back at Sony’s State of Play, Insomniac unveiled the first real gameplay trailer during Sony's State of Play event. The gameplay focuses on:

Fast-paced melee combat

Wolverine's signature claws and brutal finishers

Stealth mechanics

Cinematic mission design

Diverse global environments

The presentation also introduced Jean Grey, who will play an important role alongside Wolverine during the story.

Physical disc version confirmed

If you are a physical game collector, you’re in luck—Marvel’s Wolverine will ship with a proper disc in the box. That’s a bit of good news, especially since Rockstar’s doing digital-only for some GTA VI editions, and Sony plans to cut physical discs from their lineup in a few years.

Launch date and editions

Marvel’s Wolverine lands on PS5 September 15, 2026, and it’s up for pre-order now. Players can already pre-order the game through the PlayStation Store in:

Standard Edition

Digital Deluxe Edition

More game details and launch content are still under wraps for now, but expect more news as release day gets closer.

A major PS5 exclusive for 2026

Honestly, between the new trailer, mature story, and Insomniac’s track record, Marvel’s Wolverine is set up to be a huge PS5 exclusive next year. It’s carving out its own space—it still feels true to the comics, but it's definitely not just another Spider-Man game.